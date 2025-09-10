Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says, you'll have a mixed day. Things look up after the afternoon. Your talents will be recognized by society and family. Business will improve.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says, you'll achieve the success you've been working towards. Don't overspend. Avoid travel right now. Finances will improve.