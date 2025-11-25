Mars-Saturn Shataka Yoga After 30 Years: Big Fortune for Leo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
The Mars-Saturn Shataka Yoga is lucky for Leo, Scorpio, and Capricorn. On November 25, the planets Mars and Saturn will form this yoga, which is especially auspicious for career and wealth.
Shataka Yoga
Planets form good and bad yogas during transit. On Nov 25, 2025, Mars and Saturn will form a 100° angle, known as Shataka Yoga, starting at 3:20 PM. This is a rare event.
Leo
For Leo, this yoga brings career growth. Stalled projects will speed up, and your leadership will be noticed. Expect financial strengthening and increased respect at home and socially.
Scorpio
For Scorpio, this rare alignment rewards hard work. Expect new business deals and promotions. It's a great time for finances, with chances of sudden gains and new income sources.
Capricorn
Capricorn will see great results. This period brings more prestige, responsibility, and quick career growth. Expect financial gains like a raise or bonus. Your hard work will pay off.
