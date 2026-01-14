Vastu Tips: Do Not Buy These Things on Wednesday – Know the Reason Behind It
According to Vastu, the day you purchase certain items can impact energy and prosperity. Wednesday, in particular, is considered inauspicious for buying specific things. Here’s a look at what should be avoided and why.
Vastu Tips
According to Vastu and astrology, Wednesday is considered to be related to the planet Mercury. Mercury is the ruler of intelligence, business, speech, and knowledge. Generally, Wednesday is considered a very auspicious day. However, experts say that buying certain special items on this day can weaken the influence of Mercury and potentially cause some losses. So, let's find out what you shouldn't buy now....
Items to Avoid Buying on Wednesday
Medicines: It's said that buying new medicines or starting a treatment on Wednesday isn't a good idea. It's believed that medicines bought on this day might not cure the illness quickly and could prolong the sickness.
Cooking Gas or Fuel: Vastu says it's not auspicious to buy a gas cylinder or bring kerosene or other fuels home on a Wednesday.
Footwear: You shouldn't buy new sandals or shoes on Wednesday. This can cause obstacles in travel and lead to failures in your tasks.
Milk Products: It's better not to buy milk, curd, or paneer in large quantities for storage on this day.
Gifts for Daughters: According to a tradition, you shouldn't buy gifts or items to be sent to the women of the house (daughters or sisters) on a Wednesday.
Consequences of Buying These Items
Buying the items mentioned above on a Wednesday can lead to some problems:
Mental Confusion: Since Mercury is the ruler of intellect, the influence of negative items can cause hesitation in decision-making and a lack of concentration.
Business Obstacles: If business people buy inauspicious items on this day, they might face losses in transactions or disputes with partners.
Health Issues: Especially buying medicines on this day carries the risk of recurring health problems.
Relationship Troubles: There's a chance of disagreements among family members, especially between siblings.
What to Buy for Good Luck on Wednesday?
To please the planet Mercury, it's very good to buy these items:
Books and Stationery: Pens, books, and items related to education.
Green Items: Green vegetables, green clothes, or an Emerald gemstone.
Moong Dal: Buying or donating moong dal on this day helps overcome financial difficulties.
Plants: This is the best day to buy beautiful indoor plants.
