Vastu Tips: Avoid These 3 Items in Your Bedroom for Better Peace and Energy
According to Vastu, maintaining proper placement of items is crucial in the bedroom. Some things should never be kept there, as they can disturb energy and harmony. Here’s a look at the three items to avoid.
Some changes in mindset
Vastu advises following several tips at home. If we don't place things correctly, we might unknowingly experience changes in our mindset.
Should not be kept even by mistake
So, Vastu says to keep things in their proper places. According to Vastu, some items should never be kept in the bedroom. Let's see what they are...
Idol of God
Idols of gods belong in the prayer room. Keeping them elsewhere can cause fear and anxiety, leading to marital discord. For the bedroom, choose statues that bring peace.
Grains
Storing food like grains in the bedroom can cause marital problems. It also attracts pests and germs, harming your health. It's crucial to find a proper storage spot.
Mirror
Everyone wants a mirror in the bedroom. But its negative effects depend on its placement. A mirror should not reflect the bed, as this can cause stress and a lack of peace of mind.
Keep them in the right places
So, Vastu is about placing the right things in the right places. If we follow it, we will surely see all negative energies and clutter removed from our homes.
