Today's Horoscope, March 10: The day is favourable for starting new ventures, important discussions, and creative pursuits like art, architecture, and dance. Check what the stars reveal for your zodiac sign today.

Aries

You might get into legal trouble over a dispute with a neighbour. There's a chance of earning some extra money today. For people of this sign, some complications could arise in your love life. You might receive some good news at work. Good contacts could come your way in business. Today is a good day to buy or sell land or property. You might suffer from stomach problems. An old enemy may try to harm you.

Taurus

Don't leave household chores pending; get them done. Some problems might pop up in your love life. The day is favourable for retailers and wholesalers. You might get to meet an influential person. Your financial troubles could come to an end. There's a possibility of increased responsibility at your workplace. Be extra careful while walking on the road.

Gemini

The person you trust the most at work might betray you. For people of this sign, financial improvement is certain today. You could suffer from liver-related issues. Due to excessive work pressure, family needs might get ignored, which could lead to problems. Your worries about your child's education may increase. A chance to travel by water might come up.

Cancer

Try to avoid outside conflicts, or you could get into legal trouble. Your expenses might increase today. For people of this sign, the day will be good. It's also a good day for business and trade. Those involved in higher education might get a special opportunity. However, you might feel physically weak due to work pressure. A long-held secret wish might come true today.

Leo

Your quick thinking could lead to progress at your workplace. Health problems might increase. You can expect good results in a partnership business. Today is a favourable day for artists. You might spend money on vehicles and property. You'll have a good time with friends. The time isn't great for students. Unplanned spending could cause trouble in the family.

Virgo

Travel might be enjoyable but could also increase your expenses. Your married life will be happy. You'll feel good because of something your child does. The chances of your financial situation improving are low, even with hard work. Think carefully before investing money in business or anywhere else. The problem of back pain is likely to get worse. Don't make any quick decisions about anything today.

Libra

There's a chance you might face financial problems. After noon, there's a possibility of progress in expected work. For those in politics, the day is just about average. There are some signs of gains related to your house or land. Students might get some special good news today. Your work might suffer due to health issues. A guest might visit your home.

Scorpio

The income of business owners is likely to increase today. You might get into a fight with friends. People of this sign could see progress at their workplace. Travel carefully on the roads as there's a risk of injury. Your innovative thinking will help increase your earnings. Worries about your children's studies might increase. There's a chance of travelling abroad for work.

Sagittarius

Your reputation in politics might grow. Family problems could arise. Today is a good day for those involved in politics. A parent's health might be a concern. You might get help from an influential person. There's a strong possibility of getting a job today. Try to avoid outside troubles. If you are involved in any joint work, you can hope for some recognition.

Capricorn

Today, you will receive help from someone else. You might have to make a sacrifice to make someone happy. You could get legal protection by following an expert's advice. You can expect to win in any competitive activity. There's a chance of success today. You will get an opportunity to repay a loan. The relationship between husband and wife will be quite good. If you have any important discussions, finish them. You might suffer from physical weakness. Students will get a chance to do something impressive.

Aquarius

You might get into an argument with your parents about something. Finish any work that has been pending for a long time. A special opportunity might come for people associated with music. Your worries about your children will be resolved. Today is not a particularly good day for love; problems may arise. There's a good chance of making special profits in business. You might have to resort to a lie at work to fix a mistake.

Pisces

Your day will be quite good today. It's an auspicious day for artists. If you run into trouble, you will get help from a friend. Some problems might appear at the workplace. You could have a good income from your business. Students will have to be a little patient to get good results. Acting in a hurry could make problems worse.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.