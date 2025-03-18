Saturn in Pisces Brings Prosperity! Gemini, Taurus and Cancer set for financial growth

Big Success is Awaited for These Zodiac Signs. Saturn's 30-month transit in Pisces brings luck, wealth, and fame.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

According to Vedic astrology, it takes Saturn two and a half years to move from one zodiac sign to another. Currently, Saturn is in its original triangle of Aquarius and will enter Jupiter's Pisces on March 29. In this case, Saturn transits in Pisces for 30 months. This can brighten the fortunes of some people. Along with this, there can be a huge increase in the wealth of these people. Let's find out what these lucky zodiac signs are.

The zodiac change of Shani Deva can be beneficial for Gemini. Because Saturn transits through your zodiac for two and a half years, which is the place of your career and business. Therefore, during this time you can get good success in work and business. Also, if you are working, you can get bumper benefits from it. Decisions related to investment or property will prove beneficial for you. During this time businessmen can earn good profits. Business can also expand.

Also read: Rahu-Ketu brings financial fortune to 5 signs—Check if you’re on the list!

Saturn's transit in Pisces can be fruitful for Taurus. Because Saturn is transiting in the income and profit sectors of your zodiac. Therefore, your income may increase significantly. There will also be improvement in financial matters. Respect and prestige will increase in the society. Relationships will become stronger. This will bring peace in the family. During this time you can get profits from investments. Also, Saturn is the lord of karma, which is the ninth house from your zodiac. So you are lucky. You can travel across the country and abroad. During this time, you can gain profits in the stock market, betting and lottery.

The change of Shanideva in the zodiac sign for Cancer can prove beneficial for you. Because Saturn moves in the ninth house from your zodiac. So during this time you will get the benefit of luck in your work. Also, during this time, you will get a special opportunity in government or administrative fields. There is a strong tendency to travel, which will prove beneficial for you. You can participate in a religious or auspicious program. During this time, Saturn is the lord of the sixth and seventh houses of your zodiac. Therefore, you can get success in court matters. You will conquer your enemies.

Also read: Astrology: Aquarius to Cancer-5 zodiac girls bring luck and wealth to their husbands!

