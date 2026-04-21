In astrology, doing charity is considered a very effective remedy. Donating green vegetables, green fruits, or even sweets on a Wednesday helps strengthen the influence of Mercury. This is not just good from a social point of view, but it also gives you a sense of mental peace. And when your mind is calm, you can easily focus on growing in your career.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.