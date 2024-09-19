Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become world's second-biggest smartphone brand in August 2024

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For the first time since August 2021, Xiaomi has overtaken Apple in global smartphone sales, securing the second position in August 2024. This shift is attributed to Xiaomi's strategic marketing and product lineup simplification, particularly in the lower-cost smartphone market. Meanwhile, Apple experienced a seasonal sales decline, potentially influenced by shorter delivery times for the new iPhone 16 Pro models and the delayed release of Apple Intelligence.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Chinese tech giant Xiaomi surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales for August 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. This is the first time Xiaomi has ranked second since August 2021, while maintaining flat sales from the preceding month. Meanwhile, Apple had a usual seasonal reduction in sales, contributing to its drop to third position.

    According to Counterpoint Research's Smartphone 360 Monthly Tracker, Xiaomi is one of the fastest-growing smartphone companies this year. Its expansion was fuelled by effective marketing in Latin America, which helped to offset declines in its other important regions.

    "Xiaomi's recent success can be attributed to its strategic focus on simplifying its product lineup by concentrating on one standout model per price segment rather than multiple devices," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research. He also stated that the company's improved marketing and expansion into new markets had boosted its success.

    Xiaomi's domination is especially evident in the lower-cost smartphone market, where its Redmi 13 and Note 13 models have garnered substantial popularity. Xiaomi's competitively priced 5G handsets have strengthened its position in India, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

    Amid worries over the demand for its new iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple shares fell by about 3% on Monday. Shorter delivery delays for the newest models were mentioned by analysts as a potential sign of lower-than-expected interest. According to preliminary statistics from BofA Global Research, the iPhone 16 Pro shipped in about 14 days as opposed to the 24 days it took for the iPhone 15 Pro to arrive last year. Shipping dates for the iPhone 16 Pro Max were significantly shortened, taking only 19 days as opposed to 32 days for the prior generation.

    Prominent Taiwan-based analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hypothesised that the iPhone 16 Pro series' demand may be being affected by Apple's tardiness in releasing Apple Intelligence, the company's much-anticipated AI feature.

