Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED! Here's what you can expect from it

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been confirmed by the company and we also know when and where the new Ultra model will be launching this year.  Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be a premium model competing with the Pixels, the Galaxy Ultras and the Pro Maxs of the market.

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED Here is what you can expect from it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    The business has announced the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and we now know the exact date and location of the new Ultra model's introduction this year. For some reason, Xiaomi only released the earlier Ultra versions in its own market; however, in 2024, things will be different as the 14 Ultra will also be available in other countries. The Xiaomi and Leica collaboration under the Ultra brand has demonstrated the benefits that a real deal can bring to both parties. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to rival the Pixel, Galaxy Ultra, and Pro Max models in the market as a high-end model.

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date:

    The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on February 22. Meanwhile, the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, Spain, on February 25 will be the first opportunity for the worldwide public to view the new Ultra gadget in addition to the ordinary Xiaomi 14 variants.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon: Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 & OnePlus 12?

    Here's what you can expect from Xiaomi 14 Ultra:

    The flagship chipset of the previous 14 series phones should be borrowed by the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but the cameras will get significant improvements. Expect the brand to provide high-quality finishes and materials in terms of design. Anticipated specifications for the phone include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and the latest HyperOS version installed out of the box. According to recent reports, the 14 Ultra will include a circular camera module with four different types of sensors and Leica's renowned engineering.

    The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to come with a 50MP camera sensor, a 5,000mAh+ battery that may be able to support 50W wireless charging and 90W cable charging, and a 2K AMOLED display. Now that the device has gone worldwide, the business feels prepared to introduce the Ultra into other countries, ideally including India.

    Also Read | Apple Vision Pro users are returning gadget and asking for full refund; Here's why

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 OnePlus 12 gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon: Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 & OnePlus 12?

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in India education tablet powered by BharatGPT gcw

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in-India education tablet powered by BharatGPT

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg WATCH gcw

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg? (WATCH)

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date Will it be available in India gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date; Will it be available in India?

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale HUGE discounts on iPhone 15 Poco X6 Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more gcw

    Flipkart sale: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, Poco X6, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem features lyrics in 24 languages

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem has lyrics in 24 languages (WATCH)

    cricket Hafeez's two-month effort to persuade Babar Azam to shift to the no.3 batting position in T20Is osf

    Hafeez's two-month effort to persuade Babar Azam to shift to the no.3 batting position in T20Is

    SC grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders in 2022 protest march case vkp

    SC grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders in 2022 protest march case

    Mental health: 7 ways to cope-up with your depression RBA EAI

    Mental health: 7 ways to cope-up with your depression

    Kerala Governor not Govt meets families of wild elephant attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala Governor not Govt meets families of wild elephant attack victims in Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon