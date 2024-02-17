Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon: Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 & OnePlus 12?

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a camera-centric smartphone, is set to launch globally on February 25th, 2024, aiming to compete with other major players in the Android market. The device boasts impressive features such as a titanium alloy variant, multiple storage configurations.
     

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 OnePlus 12 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    There has been an increase in photography-focused smartphones in 2024. Notable models that have made headlines with their amazing camera setups include the Vivo X100 series, Galaxy S24 series, and OnePlus 12 series. Soon to make its debut, the much awaited Xiaomi 14 will be joining this roster. Xiaomi's camera system, hailed as one of the most potent on the market, generated a lot of hype even before it was officially launched worldwide.

    Now, Xiaomi has prepared the world for a showdown with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, its future flagship gadget. This smartphone, which is scheduled to arrive on February 25 at 15:00 GMT+1, is expected to revolutionize the Android market and take on industry titans like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

    The Xiaomi 14 series was first unveiled in China last year, and fans have been waiting impatiently for its arrival internationally. The wait is nearly over now. Xiaomi unveiled the 14 and 14 Pro in its native nation on November 1st, showcasing some amazing features and characteristics. However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the buzz of the town.

    Xiaomi is said to be offering a titanium alloy version of the 14 Ultra, taking influence from Apple. This action provides durability and a hint of elegance at the same time. In terms of construction quality, this variation may revolutionize the industry if verified.

    An impressive 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display graces the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This screen offers brilliant colors, fluid animations, and an immersive viewing experience with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will not let you down whether you're playing games or viewing videos.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a chipset renowned for its remarkable performance, powers the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Its abilities have already been demonstrated in gadgets like the OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12. Both power users and gamers will find the Xiaomi 14 Ultra ideal because to its powerful CPU.

    Running on a modified skin based on Android 14, the phone is called HyperOS. HyperOS was originally demonstrated to us on the Poco X6 Pro, which was the first phone to contain it. HyperOS has a lot of customization possibilities, but it also has a good amount of bloatware installed. With any lucky, Xiaomi will take care of this in their next flagship series.

    A large 5,300mAh battery is said to be included in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. OnePlus 12 is notable for having a somewhat larger battery than the previous model; it has a 5400mAh battery that lasts for more than a day. It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra would function similarly as well.

    This smartphone attempts to upend the established quo with its beautiful design, competitive pricing, and great specifications. Will it really be a rival to the OnePlus and iPhone 15? One thing is certain—the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a force to be reckoned with in the constantly changing smartphone marketplace. 

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in India education tablet powered by BharatGPT gcw

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in-India education tablet powered by BharatGPT

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg WATCH gcw

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg? (WATCH)

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date Will it be available in India gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date; Will it be available in India?

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale HUGE discounts on iPhone 15 Poco X6 Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more gcw

    Flipkart sale: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, Poco X6, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year; Here's what you can expect from it

    Recent Stories

    Child Marriage in Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl ties knot with 24-year-old man without her parents' knowledge vkp

    Child Marriage in Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl ties knot with 24-year-old man without her parents' knowledge

    Putin's Russian Roulette: From Navalny to Prigozhin, here's a list of mysterious deaths of Kremlin critics avv

    Putin's Russian Roulette: From Navalny to Prigozhin, here's a list of mysterious deaths of Kremlin critics

    Tamil Nadu enforces ban on cotton candy sales over Cancer-causing chemicals

    Tamil Nadu enforces ban on cotton candy sales over Cancer-causing chemicals

    Losers converted into winners Rawalpindi Commissioner quits, admits Pakistan Elections 2024 were rigged (WATCH)

    'Losers converted into winners...' Rawalpindi Commissioner quits, admits Pakistan Election was rigged (WATCH)

    Another Congress leader to join BJP Kamal Nath's son removes party name from social media bio gcw

    Another Congress leader to join BJP? Kamal Nath's son removes party name from social media bio

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon