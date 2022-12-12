Xiaomi 13 series with Leica triple rear cameras launched; From price to specs, know it all

Xiaomi's next-gen Xiaomi 13 smartphone series has officially been unveiled. The new series includes two smartphones - the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The duo comes with a Leica camera lens that is also available on Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have officially been launched in China. With Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine and Leica-tuned 50MP triple back cameras, these are Xiaomi's top-tier flagship phones. The 13 and 13 Pro are among the first Xiaomi smartphones to come pre-installed with MIUI 14. Other niceties include support for both quick wired and wireless charging, a quality ceramic/glass and metal construction with an IP68 rating, and the most recent UFS4.0 storage.

The 6.36-inch flat 1080p AMOLED (non LTPO) display on the Xiaomi 13 features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1900 nits (again, in HDR). Additionally, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback are supported. A 4,500mAh battery powers the phone and offers 67W rapid wired and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, 10W reverse wireless charging is supported here.

The 13 sports three cameras on the back for shooting, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture lens with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a second 10 MP telephoto sensor with a 3x optical zoom.

The 6.73-inch curved AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a maximum brightness of 1900nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Playback of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision is supported. A 4,820mAh battery powers the phone and supports 120W rapid wired and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, 10W reverse wireless charging is supported.

Three cameras—a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with a 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50MP telephoto sensor—are housed on the back of the 13 Pro for photography. The 13 Pro has an 8K video recording capability.

Both the 13 and 13 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be offered in four different configurations, with prices ranging from CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 59,300) for 8GB/128GB to CNY 5,399 (about Rs 64,000), CNY 5,799 (nearly Rs 69,000), and CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 75,000).

The Xiaomi 13 will be offered in four different configurations, each costing CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,400), CNY 4,299 (about Rs 51,00), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 54,500), and CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs 59,300).

