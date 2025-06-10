iOS 26 introduces a redesigned interface with "Liquid Glass" and AI-powered features like Hold Assist and Live Translation. Compatibility starts with iPhone 11, but full AI capabilities require iPhone 15 Pro or later.

The first developer version of iOS 26 was formally released by Apple mere hours after the WWDC 2025 announcement. The update gives the iPhone a new design and adds a number of AI-powered functions. Apple lets anybody with a compatible device get this beta version for free, even though it's primarily intended for developers.

The most significant update in iOS 26 is the gorgeous new design language Liquid Glass, which gives the menus and applications a clear, translucent feel. However, this upgrade is more than simply a cosmetic makeover.

iOS 26: Why not iOS 19? Which phones are compatible?

Enhancing the way people use their iPhones is the goal of features like Hold Assist, which waits on hold for you, a better Call Screening tool, and Live Translation in Messages and FaceTime.

This year, Apple skipped a lot of version numbers, moving directly from iOS 18 to iOS 26. Why? In order to demonstrate that this update is more than just a standard upgrade, the corporation wants to align the version names across all of its platforms.

Installing the iOS 26 developer beta is possible for anybody with an iPhone 11 or later. However, you will need an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16 Pro, or a device from the future iPhone 17 lineup in order to utilize the entire suite of Apple Intelligence capabilities, including on-device AI tools.

iOS 26: How to download beta version?

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the Apple Developer website (https://developer.apple.com) and sign in using your Apple ID.

Step 2: Select Settings > Privacy & Security to activate developer mode.

Step 3: Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, then pick "iOS 26 Developer Beta."

Step 4: Select "Download and Install" and adhere to the instructions displayed on the screen.

Things to keep in mind while downloading iOS 26

-On iPhone models 11 and higher, the latest iOS 26 beta update is compatible.

-Users of iPhones should confirm that the most recent stable release (iOS 18.5) is installed on their device.

-To download the latest iOS 26 update, you will need around 15GB of free space.

-Making a good backup of your iPhone is also crucial. In the event that something goes wrong, users can roll back by creating an archived backup using Finder (for Mac users) or iTunes (for Windows users).

-Since the development version of iOS 26 is not yet ready for everyday use, users should always be aware that they may encounter issues and app crashes when using a beta version.

In summary, iOS 26 is a significant advancement for iPhone users, offering significant improvements in both design and functionality. However, it is preferable to wait for the public beta version, which Apple is anticipated to release next month, if you don't want to run the risk of glitches.