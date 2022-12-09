Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO 11 to launch in India on THIS date; will have 50MP main camera, 6.78-inch display & more

    iQOO has taken to its official connect community forum to announce when the iQOO 11 will be launched in India. The announcement comes only hours after the phone's China launch. Know all details here.

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    The introduction of iQOO 11 in India has been confirmed. The iQOO 11 will be released in India on January 10, 2023, according to an announcement made by iQOO on its official link community site. The announcement comes only hours after the phone’s China launch. 

    On January 10, it seems that the nation will only see the introduction of the iQOO 11. The iQOO 11 Pro is not mentioned by iQOO in its community post. To be clear, there are very little differences between the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro other than the cameras and battery life/charging time. While the iQOO 11's display is a fairly standard 2.5D, the iQOO 11 Pro additionally has a curved screen.

    Also Read | Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online, likely to have dual rear camera; Is it launching soon?

    It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ playback capabilities regardless of the model. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is housed within, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

    In instance, the iQOO 11 has a 5,000mAh battery and 120W rapid wired charging (iQOO 11 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery and supports 200W wired and 50W wireless charging). It has a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP portrait, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The iQOO 11 Pro has three cameras: a 50MP primary from Sony, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 13MP portrait. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

    iQOO 11 sale in India will start from January 13, iQOO has further confirmed. 

    Also Read | Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G launched in India with 108MP camera, Android 13 & more

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 6:42 PM IST
