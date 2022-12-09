Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online, likely to have dual rear camera; Is it launching soon?

The Jio Phone 5G has made an appearance on the Geekbench website, which suggests that the launch event might not be too far away. According to the listing on Geekbench, the Jio Phone 5G sports model number LS1654QB5. Under the hood, the Jio Phone 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.

Recently, Reliance Jio unveiled its first laptop designed for low-cost consumers, and over the last several years, the firm has a history of releasing cheap feature-rich phones for the general public. Jio is getting ready to introduce its first 5G phone in India with the rollout of the 5G network in that country.

Back in August this year, Mukesh Ambani announced that the telecom giant is working with Google to launch a 5G-compatible Jio phone. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Jio Phone 5G.

A possible launch date for the Jio Phone 5G smartphone has been suggested by its appearance on the testing website Geekbench. The listing on Geekbench has exposed the essential details of the new low-cost Jio Phone 5G, even though Reliance Jio hasn't publicly said anything about it.

According to the listing on Geekbench, the Jio Phone 5G sports model number LS1654QB5. The Jio Phone 5G's internal hardware consists of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and an Adreno 619 GPU. The 5G smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, and it probably has 64GB of internal storage. The listing has also verified that the Jio 5G smartphone would come pre-installed with an Android 12 operating system. On Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests Jio Phone 5G.

The Jio Phone 5G scored 549 and 1661 points in the single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests, respectively. Jio Phone 5G is said to include a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the back, it most likely has a dual camera arrangement. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies A 5,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities is touted to power it.

Ambani stated earlier this year that the Jio Phone will be "Ultra-affordable." Although the precise price range has not yet been disclosed, leaks have indicated that it might cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000.

