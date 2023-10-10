Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro orders?

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale advertised Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Rs 2,899. Some customers who had already placed orders at the discounted price had their orders cancelled and received refunds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are highly rated, featuring a comfortable and secure fit, water resistance, improved active noise cancellation and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio.

    Why is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro orders worth Rs 2899 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    During the Great Indian Festive Sale 2023, Amazon gave the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones for a tremendous discount price of Rs 2,899. Without a question, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great offer at Rs 2,899 in price. However, for eager purchasers, the happiness was fleeting.

    According to reports, Amazon made the odd choice to cancel orders placed by consumers who paid Rs 2,899 for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones. Why? Amazon states that there is a technical problem with the pricing. 

    During a recent online sale, Amazon featured the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Rs 10,999, with the option to use SBI credit cards to receive an additional Rs 8,099 discount, bringing the total price of the device to less than Rs 3,000.

    Also Read | Amazon sale: 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you can't afford to miss

    It's hardly surprise that many of them jumped at the chance to get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for such a low price, but their joy appeared to be fleeting. If you search for this topic on social media, you will notice that many individuals were able to order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Rs 2,899 thanks to the SBI credit card discount. They have shared posts with visual proof to show that Amazon was really giving a fantastic deal on the premium product.

    However, Amazon opted to cancel the orders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro placed by those who were able to get them at this price. They were even informed of this decision through email.
    Several customers who purchased Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the discounted price even expressed their frustration at having their purchases cancelled. One of those clients received a response from Amazon stating why their orders were unsuccessful. The company assures that all the cancelled orders will be fully refunded within 3 to 5 business days, as the post here explains to the customer on X.

     

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPad Air iPad mini may feature OLED displays soon Report gcw

    Apple iPad Air, iPad mini may feature OLED displays soon: Report

    Amazon sale 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you cant afford to miss gcw

    Amazon sale: 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you can't afford to miss

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved liked design Here is what we know so far gcw

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10000 Check deal details on Flipkart gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10,000! Check AMAZING deal details

    Honor Magic Vs 2 Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12 here is what you can expect gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    How to use coconut oil for thick and strong hair rkn

    How to use coconut oil for thick and strong hair

    football Mason Greenwood breaks his silence after scoring 1st goal for Getafe; lauds the team's spirit' snt

    Mason Greenwood breaks his silence after scoring 1st goal for Getafe; lauds the team's spirit'

    India stands firmly with Israel PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss Hamas attacks; check details AJR

    'India stands firmly with Israel': PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss Hamas attacks; check details

    Baluchori to Dhakai Jamdani: 7 Bengali sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja ATG EAI

    Baluchori to Dhakai Jamdani: 7 Bengali sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja

    Fuchka to Egg Roll: 7 MUST try street foods for this Durga Puja ATG EAI

    Fuchka to Egg Roll: 7 MUST try street foods for this Durga Puja

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon