    Amazon sale: 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you can't afford to miss

    From Sony to LG, the best of brands is offering fabulous deals that one would not want to miss. If you are looking to upgrade to a new TV, these picks might help you choose one.

    Amazon sale 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you cant afford to miss
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Tech-friendly living improvements have frequently made things simpler. The holiday season looks like the ideal time to improve your everyday appliances, whether you're seeking for something more sophisticated or just want to. We frequently watch for price reductions or offers before making home appliance purchases, and now that the Amazon Great Indian Festival is underway, this is the ideal time to do so. Who would want to pass up these TVs with such steep savings on popular brands?

    Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV (Rs 8,499)
    This TV is a great option if you want to increase your viewing experience in a fashionable approach. This TV has a sophisticated black style and includes dual-band Wi-Fi as well as 2 USB ports for connecting hard discs and other USB devices.

    Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED (Rs 56,990)
    This Sony TV boasts a modern black style and 3 HDMI connections for connecting the set-top box, Blu-ray players, and gaming console. It offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution. It is an excellent choice because it has smart TV capabilities like voice search, Google Play, and more.

    Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED (Rs 18,990)
    The 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio and 2-way Bluetooth that come with this Acer TV make it even better. Additionally, it has 16 GB of storage and 1.5 GB of RAM.

     

    MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (Rs 28,999)
    This TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution and three HDMI connections for connecting the newest game consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players. With 30 Watts of output, the listening experience improves even more, making it an excellent choice for your house.

    LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV (Rs 11,990)
    This 32-inch TV offers two HDMI ports for connecting the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console, as well as one USB connector for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. It has a sound output of 10 Watts and a down FiringSmart sound style.

