The Vivo Y400 5G is set to launch in India on August 4, available via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's online store. It's expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 and come in White and Olive Green, boasting a sleek design and potentially upgraded features.

With the release of the Vivo Y400 5G, Vivo is preparing to increase the number of smartphones in its Y-series portfolio in India. According to the most recent statement, the gadget will make its debut on August 4, which is not long after the Y400 Pro 5G was first introduced. The Y400 5G has already begun to garner interest because of its small size and new colour choices, which indicate a combination of performance and contemporary design targeted at 5G customers on a tight budget.

Vivo Y400 Coming on August 4: Date, Availability and Colours

The Vivo Y400 5G will be available in India on August 4, through Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's online shop. The business has disclosed two colour options for the phone: Glam White and Olive Green.

Vivo Y400 Coming On August 4: Expected Features, Specs and Price

The design also has a flat display and a sleek dual-camera setup, giving it a similar look to the Y400 Pro, which was previously praised for its small 7.49mm construction. These design aspects reflect Vivo's continuous emphasis on style and user comfort in the Y-series portfolio.

Vivo's Y400 5G is projected to be priced about Rs 20,000, making it an affordable option in the 5G category. Official specs have not yet been revealed. The Y400 5G may have identical or enhanced internals to its predecessor, the Y300 5G, which has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 5,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras with 50MP + 2MP resolution.

According to reports, probable improvements include a bigger battery, an enhanced IP rating, and beneficial AI capabilities such as Circle to Search and an AI-powered object remover, all of which are likely to be included in Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

With a definite August 4 debut date, a stylish appearance, and a reasonably priced 5G positioning, the Vivo Y400 5G is looking like a good choice for consumers looking for contemporary features without breaking the bank. Closer to launch, more information about its features should become available, but Vivo's approach makes it obvious that it intends to make a significant impact in the cutthroat mid-range smartphone market.