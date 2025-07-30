August 2025 will see a wave of new smartphone releases from leading tech companies like Google, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Lava, and Samsung. These range from high-end foldables like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to budget-friendly 5G options like the Vivo Y400.

Leading tech companies including Google, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Redmi are expected to release a variety of new smartphones in August 2025, making it an exciting month for the smartphone market. These companies are aiming to introduce new smartphone models, ranging from high-end foldables to low-cost 5G phones. The best smartphones that will be released in the upcoming month.

Google Pixel 10 series

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is set to launch on August 20 and will comprise the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The normal versions may have 6.3-inch screens, while the Pro XL might have a 6.8-inch panel. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to include a 6.4-inch cover screen and an 8-inch core folding display. Battery capacities range from 4,700 mAh to 5,015 mAh, and prices are projected to fall between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,79,999.

Vivo V60

Vivo plans to release the V60 on August 12 with a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED 1.5K display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 6,500 mAh battery, and 90W fast charging. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to be priced below Rs 40,000. In the camera department, it may feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit that could comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3X periscope telephoto shooter. It may also get a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y400

The Vivo Y400 5G, set to launch on August 4, will include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, and 90W rapid charging. It may be offered in two variants: Rs 24,999 (128GB storage) and Rs 26,999 (256GB storage). The handset will carry IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For optics, it is teased to come with a dual rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor.

Oppo K13 Turbo series

The forthcoming OPPO K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are anticipated to ship between August 15 and August 20. They are anticipated to have 6.8-inch AMOLED screens with 1.5K resolution and refresh rates of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may power the Pro model, while the Dimensity 8450 processor may power the standard model. The starting price may be about Rs 25,000.

Redmi 15

At launch, the Redmi 15 5G is expected to have a 6.9-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset is confirmed to power it. The phone will come with HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15, and support for a number of AI functions, such as Google Circle to Search. It may be available in an 8GB + 256GB option, according to reports.

The Redmi 15 5G has an IP64-rated construction to prevent dust infiltration and splashes, and it may enable 33W wired fast charging.

Lava Agni 4

Lava is preparing to launch the Agni 4 in India, possibly by the second week of August. According to leaks, it will include a 7,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 CPU, and a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This time, the leaked design is cleaner, eschewing the Agni 3's tiny AMOLED screen in favour of a dual-camera arrangement and flat corners. The price may be close to Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy A17

The support site for the Galaxy A17 5G has launched in India, while Samsung has not yet announced a release date. There are rumours of a 50MP camera with OIS, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 15 pre-installed. Additionally, it may be the first phone in the A1X series to receive OS upgrades for six years. Considering Samsung's track record, this launch may occur in early August.