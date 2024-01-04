Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vivo X100 series to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will be the first devices in Vivo's X100 series to be released in India. These smartphones are renowned for their cutting-edge features and camera-focused characteristics. They were previously revealed in China.
     

    Vivo X100 series is all set to be launched in India. The smartphone company will unveil the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. Since the Vivo X100 series was previously introduced in China, we are already aware of its specifications. The Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor powers the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, offering up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The Vivo X100 smartphone series is likewise camera-focused, much like the one from last year.

    Here's how you can watch the event live:

    Vivo X100 series will be livestreamed on the official YouTube handle of Vivo, along with the other social media handles of the company. The livestream will begin at 12 PM.

    Here's what you can expect from the upcoming smartphones:

    Both phones will have a triple camera configuration. Vivo's proprietary 6nm V3 image technology powers the X100 Pro's 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide lens, and periscope 100mm zoom lens. On the other hand, the X100, which uses the same V2 image chip as the X90 Pro, has three different lens types: a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens with a 64MP sensor, and a 15mm ultrawide lens. For taking selfies, both phones include a 32MP front camera.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro & Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4: Check out expected prices

    The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro's possible Indian price was hinted at in a leak from the previous year. It said that the 12 GB RAM/256 GB model of the X100 will cost Rs 63,999, while the 16 GB RAM/512 GB model would cost Rs 69,999. The X100 Pro may set you back Rs 89,999 and come with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. 

    In terms of battery, the X100 packs a 5,000 mAh battery, while the X100 Pro houses a larger 5,400 mAh battery. The X100 supports up to 120W fast charging, whereas the X100 Pro offers 100W fast charging.

     

    Also Read | You can get Google Drive storage for Rs 35 in India: Who are eligible? How it works?

    The Vivo X100 series provides several RAM and storage capacities and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. While the X100 Pro may only have 16GB RAM/512GB, the X100 may have 12GB RAM/256GB or 16GB RAM/512GB.

