The Vivo V60 is launching soon in India, boasting a massive 6500mAh battery in a slim design. It features a Zeiss-powered triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Vivo V60 is confirmed to be launching in India soon. The V60's official debut date has not yet been announced, but Vivo has started to tease it on its website. A preview of the next smartphone's specifications and features has also been revealed on a number of certification websites.

The Vivo V60 would be "India's slimmest smartphone in the 6500mAh battery category," the manufacturer boasts on the teaser site. This indicates that a huge 6500mAh battery is really there in the smartphone.

Vivo V60: What Can You Expect?

The Vivo V60 will also receive a Zeiss-powered camera set. The teaser image shows a pill-shaped camera device containing two lenses, with another lens positioned independently, indicating a triple rear camera setup. The telephoto lens has 100x zoom.

According to rumours, the V60 might have a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it is likely to include a 50MP sensor for selfies.

The Vivo V60 is said to have a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad-curved Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. According to Vivo, the V60 will be sleek and compact to hold, though details about its thickness and weight have yet to be announced.

Vivo V60: Colours and Expected Price

The Vivo V60 will also be available in three colours: auspicious gold, moonlit blue, and mist grey. The gadget will most likely be rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust protection.

A recent leak suggests that the Vivo V60 price in India could range between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000.