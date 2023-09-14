Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro to launch in India by September end? Here's what we know

Vivo V29 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon. The Vivo V29e and Vivo 29 Lite were launched previously. Vivo V29 supports 80W wired fast charging. Here's what we know so far.

The Vivo V29 was introduced last month in a few international countries. It is currently anticipated that the phone would soon arrive in India together with the Vivo V29 Pro. According to a recent report, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro would have features tailored to India. The Vivo V29's worldwide listing states that smartphone supports NavIC connection in India. Other model parameters are anticipated to be comparable between the global and Indian versions. The report also makes a suggestion on when the Vivo V29 series would probably appear in India.

The Vivo V29 5G and the Vivo V29 Pro 5G are anticipated to be launched in India at the end of September, according to media reports. The report further states that the phones would be available in the nation only in Majestic Red. There may be additional colour options for the phones that draw inspiration from India. The Vivo V29 Pro reportedly only exists in India.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and Funtouch OS 13-based Vivo V29 5G were introduced internationally with compatibility for two nano SIM cards. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Vivo V29 5G is a worldwide offering with storage options of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It comes in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, Purple Fairy, and Space Black colour options.

The Vivo V29 5G has three cameras for optics: a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel main rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). With focusing, the 50-megapixel front camera has a sensor.

A 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities is included in the Vivo V29 5G. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it supports USB Type-C, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, 5G, and 4G connection. The phone's dimensions are 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm, and it weighs about 186 grammes.

