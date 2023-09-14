Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro to launch in India by September end? Here's what we know

    Vivo V29 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon. The Vivo V29e and Vivo 29 Lite were launched previously. Vivo V29 supports 80W wired fast charging. Here's what we know so far.

    Vivo V29 Vivo V29 Pro to launch in India by September end Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    The Vivo V29 was introduced last month in a few international countries. It is currently anticipated that the phone would soon arrive in India together with the Vivo V29 Pro. According to a recent report, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro would have features tailored to India. The Vivo V29's worldwide listing states that smartphone supports NavIC connection in India. Other model parameters are anticipated to be comparable between the global and Indian versions. The report also makes a suggestion on when the Vivo V29 series would probably appear in India.

    The Vivo V29 5G and the Vivo V29 Pro 5G are anticipated to be launched in India at the end of September, according to media reports. The report further states that the phones would be available in the nation only in Majestic Red. There may be additional colour options for the phones that draw inspiration from India. The Vivo V29 Pro reportedly only exists in India.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 9: 5 reasons why we love it & can't wait to use it

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and Funtouch OS 13-based Vivo V29 5G were introduced internationally with compatibility for two nano SIM cards. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. 

    The Vivo V29 5G is a worldwide offering with storage options of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It comes in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, Purple Fairy, and Space Black colour options.

    The Vivo V29 5G has three cameras for optics: a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel main rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). With focusing, the 50-megapixel front camera has a sensor.

    Also Read | WhatsApp Channels launched in India: Check out how it works, how to download & more

    A 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities is included in the Vivo V29 5G. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it supports USB Type-C, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, 5G, and 4G connection. The phone's dimensions are 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm, and it weighs about 186 grammes.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, primary 200MP lens & more

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor 90 5G to launch in India today When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    Honor 90 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    iPhone 15 series launch Here is how Samsung reacted to Apple move to add USB Type C gcw

    iPhone 15 series launch: Here's how Samsung reacted to Apple's move to add USB Type-C

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18 Check out new features how to download more gcw

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18; Check out new features, how to download & more

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro new features how is Apple smartphone different gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: How is the new Apple smartphone different?

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Check out major key differences between two Apple smartphones gcw

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15: Check out major key differences between two Apple smartphones

    Recent Stories

    Anantnag unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists AJR

    Anantnag's unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists

    Reasons Why You Should Include Curd In Your Daily Diet rkn eai

    Reasons Why You Should Include Curd In Your Daily Diet

    '17 custodial deaths during LDF regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs Kerala Assembly anr

    '17 custodial deaths during LDF regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs Kerala Assembly

    Column Why Western embargo does not scare Russia

    Viewpoint: Why Western embargo does not scare Russia

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Who will be India's opponent if rain affects Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match? osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Who will be India's opponent if rain affects Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match?

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon