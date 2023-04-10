5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, is one of the most highly anticipated phones of this year. Apart from the fact that it is Apple, it is also the exciting new features leaked lately that has added to the excitement around. Check out all details.

One of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of this year is Apple's new top device, the iPhone 15 Pro. In addition to the fact that it is Apple, the recent leaks of intriguing new features have increased the buzz. New web renderings have just appeared, exposing some of the most important information about the iPhone 15 Pro.

New titanium frame: The phone's frame, which is reportedly made of titanium, is one of the biggest modifications. Because of the strength and endurance of this material, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to be more resilient than its forerunners.

Type-C charging: The charging connector is another notable change with the iPhone 15 Pro. According to reports, the phone will move to USB-C charging. This might be a nice move for many Apple customers who have been requesting a USB-C switch. This would also be in conformity with the European Union's most recent law, which requires a wide range of products to include a USB-C connector by 2024.

All about camera: The iPhone 15 Pro's camera bump will be thicker than on prior versions. According to the fresh renderings, Apple may expand the size of the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro. The camera bulge might be bigger, with visible protruding lenses that are rumoured to be double the size of the iPhone 14 Pro's huge cameras.

Haptic buttons:The iPhone 15 Pro is said to include solid-state haptic and mute buttons from Apple. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, "there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons."

New colour: According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a new colour code, 410DOD. While nothing is known about this color, it is thought to be a deep red. It will replace the deep purple and be available in White, Space Black, and Gold.

