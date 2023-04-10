Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, is one of the most highly anticipated phones of this year. Apart from the fact that it is Apple, it is also the exciting new features leaked lately that has added to the excitement around. Check out all details.

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    One of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of this year is Apple's new top device, the iPhone 15 Pro. In addition to the fact that it is Apple, the recent leaks of intriguing new features have increased the buzz. New web renderings have just appeared, exposing some of the most important information about the iPhone 15 Pro.

    New titanium frame: The phone's frame, which is reportedly made of titanium, is one of the biggest modifications. Because of the strength and endurance of this material, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to be more resilient than its forerunners.

    Type-C charging: The charging connector is another notable change with the iPhone 15 Pro. According to reports, the phone will move to USB-C charging. This might be a nice move for many Apple customers who have been requesting a USB-C switch. This would also be in conformity with the European Union's most recent law, which requires a wide range of products to include a USB-C connector by 2024.

    Also Read | Rs 42 lakh rent, ‘no entry’ for rivals & more: Know all about Apple's first retail store in India

    All about camera: The iPhone 15 Pro's camera bump will be thicker than on prior versions. According to the fresh renderings, Apple may expand the size of the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro. The camera bulge might be bigger, with visible protruding lenses that are rumoured to be double the size of the iPhone 14 Pro's huge cameras.

    Haptic buttons:The iPhone 15 Pro is said to include solid-state haptic and mute buttons from Apple. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, "there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons."

    New colour: According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a new colour code, 410DOD. While nothing is known about this color, it is thought to be a deep red. It will replace the deep purple and be available in White, Space Black, and Gold.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    Poco C51 with 5000mAh battery and Android 13 launched Check out all details gcw

    Poco C51 with 5000mAh battery and Android 13 launched; Check out all details

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26 likely to compete against OnePlus 11 gcw

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26, likely to compete against OnePlus 11

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 1500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart how to grab the deal gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 1,500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart?

    Apple to manufacture upcoming iPhone 15 in India Report gcw

    Apple to manufacture upcoming iPhone 15 in India: Report

    Recent Stories

    Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarificantion on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark vma

    Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark

    Rs 42 lakh rent no entry for rivals and more know all about Apple first retail store in India gcw

    Rs 42 lakh rent, ‘no entry’ for rivals & more: Know all about Apple's first retail store in India

    There are more pressing issues than anyone's educational degree': NCP chief Sharad Pawar AJR

    'There are more pressing issues than anyone's educational degree': NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    Kerala: Vizinjam port to be officially known as 'Vizhinjam International Sea Port' anr

    Kerala: Vizinjam port to be officially known as 'Vizhinjam International Sea Port'

    Happy Siblings Day 2023: Kangana Ranaut recalls getting thrashed by sister Rangoli Chandel as a child

    Happy Siblings Day 2023: Kangana Ranaut recalls getting thrashed by sister Rangoli Chandel as a child

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon