Lava Blaze 2 with 13MP dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India; Check out all details

Homegrown mobile brand Lava has expanded its smartphone range with the launch of all-new Lava Blaze 2. The handset is an entry-level phone that carries a price tag of Rs 8,999. Check out all details

Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday announced the launch of its new budget smartphone — Blaze 2 in India. The smartphone has a powerful 5000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, a 13MP AI dual camera, and a Unisoc T616 processor.

A 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display with 2.5D Curved Screen and a 90Hz refresh rate is included on the new Lava smartphone. The display panel has a punch-hole cutout with a pixel density of 269 PPI. Also supported by the gadget are Anonymous and Auto call recording.

It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built in the power button as well as compatibility for face unlock. The Unisoc T616 Processor powers the Lava Blaze 2. The gadget has 6GB of RAM (expandable with an extra 5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of UFS 2.2 ROM. The smartphone also supports microSD cards, allowing users to extend storage up to 1TB.

The Lava Blaze 2 smartphone, according to the firm, runs Android 12 OS. The gadget will be upgraded to Android 13 and will receive security upgrades for two years. The Lava Blaze 2 is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. The gadget includes a 3.5mm audio connector, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G connectivity.

The Lava Blaze 2 has a 13MP dual-camera configuration on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Beauty, HDR, night, portrait, panoramic, slow motion, and time-lapse are among the camera functions packed within the smartphone.

The Lava Blaze 2 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in Glass Orange and Glass Blue colour variants. The tablet will be available for purchase from online retailers beginning April 18. As with other Lava phones, the business promises "free service at home" for handsets still under warranty.

