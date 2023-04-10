Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lava Blaze 2 with 13MP dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India; Check out all details

    Homegrown mobile brand Lava has expanded its smartphone range with the launch of all-new Lava Blaze 2. The handset is an entry-level phone that carries a price tag of Rs 8,999. Check out all details
     

    Lava Blaze 2 with 13MP dual rear cameras 5000mAh battery launched in India Check out all details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday announced the launch of its new budget smartphone — Blaze 2 in India. The smartphone has a powerful 5000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, a 13MP AI dual camera, and a Unisoc T616 processor.

    A 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display with 2.5D Curved Screen and a 90Hz refresh rate is included on the new Lava smartphone. The display panel has a punch-hole cutout with a pixel density of 269 PPI. Also supported by the gadget are Anonymous and Auto call recording.

    Also Read | 5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built in the power button as well as compatibility for face unlock. The Unisoc T616 Processor powers the Lava Blaze 2. The gadget has 6GB of RAM (expandable with an extra 5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of UFS 2.2 ROM. The smartphone also supports microSD cards, allowing users to extend storage up to 1TB.

    The Lava Blaze 2 smartphone, according to the firm, runs Android 12 OS. The gadget will be upgraded to Android 13 and will receive security upgrades for two years. The Lava Blaze 2 is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. The gadget includes a 3.5mm audio connector, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G connectivity.

    Also Read | Rs 42 lakh rent, ‘no entry’ for rivals & more: Know all about Apple's first retail store in India

    The Lava Blaze 2 has a 13MP dual-camera configuration on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Beauty, HDR, night, portrait, panoramic, slow motion, and time-lapse are among the camera functions packed within the smartphone.

    The Lava Blaze 2 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in Glass Orange and Glass Blue colour variants. The tablet will be available for purchase from online retailers beginning April 18. As with other Lava phones, the business promises "free service at home" for handsets still under warranty.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro gcw

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    Poco C51 with 5000mAh battery and Android 13 launched Check out all details gcw

    Poco C51 with 5000mAh battery and Android 13 launched; Check out all details

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26 likely to compete against OnePlus 11 gcw

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26, likely to compete against OnePlus 11

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 1500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart how to grab the deal gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 1,500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to release first list of 170-180 candidates by April 12 AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to release first list of 170-180 candidates by April 12

    SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty sizzles on Instagram, see bold pics AHA

    SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty sizzles on Instagram, see bold pics

    Indian domestic season to start with Duleep Trophy on June 28, Ranji Trophy from January 5-ayh

    Indian domestic season 2023-24 to start with Duleep Trophy on June 28, Ranji Trophy from January 5

    ED case against journalist Siddique Kappan: SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of trial to Kerala anr

    ED case against journalist Siddique Kappan: SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of trial to Kerala

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro gcw

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon