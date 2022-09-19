Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple? Here's what we know

Samsung may add satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is expected to launch early next year. For those who are unaware, the satellite connectivity feature allows users to make an emergency call or message when there is no cellular connectivity.

Following the Far Out event on September 7, Samsung recently made fun of Apple over the iPhone 14 series. Even Apple was criticised by the Korean behemoth for its "lack of innovation." However, it appears that Samsung is currently preparing to include a feature from the Apple iPhone 14 series in its future flagship lineup.

Reports suggest that Samsung may include satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is anticipated to go on sale early in 2019. For those who are not aware, the satellite connectivity feature enables users to connect with the satellites and send an emergency message or call when there is no cellular coverage.

It's interesting to note that this function won't be accessible until November and will initially only operate in the US and Canada. Rumours, however, are rife that Apple intends to introduce the function to additional nations as early as later this year. It's important to note that Huawei released this functionality before Apple with its Mate50 series.

The Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro smartphones, according to the Chinese business, would enable users to exchange brief text messages over China's international BeiDou satellite network, enabling for contact in places without connection.

According to Apple, the Emergency SOS function on the iPhone 14 and next iPhones utilises the Globalstar network. Samsung's use of a service is unknown, although it is unlikely to be Globalstar given that Apple has already used 85% of its existing and future network capacity.

