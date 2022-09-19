Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple? Here's what we know

    Samsung may add satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is expected to launch early next year. For those who are unaware, the satellite connectivity feature allows users to make an emergency call or message when there is no cellular connectivity.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Following the Far Out event on September 7, Samsung recently made fun of Apple over the iPhone 14 series. Even Apple was criticised by the Korean behemoth for its "lack of innovation." However, it appears that Samsung is currently preparing to include a feature from the Apple iPhone 14 series in its future flagship lineup.

    Reports suggest that Samsung may include satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is anticipated to go on sale early in 2019. For those who are not aware, the satellite connectivity feature enables users to connect with the satellites and send an emergency message or call when there is no cellular coverage.

    Also Read | Here's how Samsung took dig at iPhone 14, Apple Watch with cryptic tweet

    It's interesting to note that this function won't be accessible until November and will initially only operate in the US and Canada. Rumours, however, are rife that Apple intends to introduce the function to additional nations as early as later this year. It's important to note that Huawei released this functionality before Apple with its Mate50 series.

    The Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro smartphones, according to the Chinese business, would enable users to exchange brief text messages over China's international BeiDou satellite network, enabling for contact in places without connection.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    According to Apple, the Emergency SOS function on the iPhone 14 and next iPhones utilises the Globalstar network. Samsung's use of a service is unknown, although it is unlikely to be Globalstar given that Apple has already used 85% of its existing and future network capacity.

    Also Read | Samsung takes dig at Apple with new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch | Watch

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
