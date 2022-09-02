Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung takes dig at Apple with new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch | Watch

    Through its ad, which is also titled, ‘Buckle Up", Samsung is urging the existing users as well as the new buyers to opt for Samsung instead of Apple. This isn't the first time Samsung has openly mocked Apple, either. In 2018, Samsung released a series of ads attacking the iPhone X for both its notch as well as its download speeds.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    Ahead of the release of the iPhone 14, Samsung's latest "buckle up" advertisement took a dig at Apple and phone specifications. Even before the release of the iPhone 14, the Seoul-based smartphone business has ridiculed Apple for its "lack of innovation." Additionally, Samsung demonstrated some of its premium capabilities, such as the 108-megapixel sensor and the 120X spatial zoom found in its flagship models.

    "A world where 'the highest resolution in a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket'. And that epic moon shot that's getting all the likes won't be yours. This innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you," the Samsung ad says. The 30-second ad lists features of Samsung's lineup, including its 100x "Space Zoom," and 108-megapixel camera.

    This ad comes just a week before Apple's Far Out event, at which the Cupertino-giant is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch. A new iPad might be introduced, however it is still unknown if Apple will increase the number of Pro or Air models.

    Apple is likely to discontinue the iPhone 14 Mini this year and introduce the iPhone 14 Plus in its place. The iPhone 14 Plus is anticipated to have the biggest iPhone display yet, measuring 6.7 inches. The primary sensor for the iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be 48 megapixels, which will be a significant improvement above the 12-megapixel sensor seen in the current line-up. There won't be any significant design changes anticipated. Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 14 series is most likely to have flat edges. The notch, which is the single significant change anticipated for the iPhone 14, may not be present, though.

    This isn't the first time Samsung has openly mocked Apple, either. In 2018, Samsung released a series of ads attacking the iPhone X for both its notch as well as its download speeds. In 2019, Samsung quietly removed its 2017 ad that teased Apple over its missing 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
