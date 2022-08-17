Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive 50,000 bookings in just 12 hours

Samsung has also employed more than 12,000 demo units of Fold 4 and Flip 4 in India to ensure that consumers get great experience with these devices before finalizing their purchase.

Samsung has witnessed a robust demand for its fourth-generation of foldables in India, registering more than 50,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 in less than 12 hours, according to Raju Pullan, senior vice president and head of MX sales at Samsung India. On August 16, the first day of the foldables pre-booking launch, the record numbers were reached.

This year, Samsung hopes to sell 1.5 times as many foldable phones. Because the new foldable phones provide significant advancements over last year's models, we are optimistic that we will reach our goal, Pullan told media. He credited the company's strategy to this time broaden the foldable experience in India for the enormous pre-book success.

Samsung has expanded its retail network for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, bringing the premium phones to over 10,000 cities, including tier 2 towns and farther. According to Pullan, there are now twice as many retail locations as there were last year for foldable phones.

"With the flagship 50MP camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 CPU, the Fold4 is the most powerful PC in your pocket. With its Flex camera, the Flip4 is the ideal gadget for young customers eager to express themselves," according to Pullan.

With a 22% value market share in the first half of the year, Samsung topped the larger smartphone industry. The pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB edition and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is offered in the colours Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold. The "Bespoke Edition," which provides several glass colours and frame choices, would cost Rs 97,999 and be sold at Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores, according to a statement from the firm.

The pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Rs 154,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. It is offered in the colours Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black. For Rs 184,999, customers can also get the 12GB+1TB model only via Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores.