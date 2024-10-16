Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple launches new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip — Check price, features and more

    Apple's latest iPad mini boasts the A17 Pro chip, offering a significant boost in graphics and CPU performance. With enhanced features like a Liquid Retina display, improved cameras, and USB-C connectivity, it's designed for demanding tasks and creative work.

    Apple launches new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip check price features and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    Apple debuted the newest iPad mini with the A17 Pro processor and it is the ideal choice for anybody interested in gaming, professional apps, or creative jobs like picture editing because it has a 25% better graphics and a 30% quicker CPU than its predecessor. Since 2021, Apple has not updated their smallest tablet till now.

    It is said to be built to handle whatever you throw at it, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing for incredibly lifelike gameplay, thanks to its 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. Since the A17 Pro's processor powers the iPhone 15 Pro models, it will also enable Apple Intelligence. Later in October, iPadOS 18.1 will be available for this tablet. It will operate on iPadOS 18 right out of the box.

    The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen of this iPad mini supports P3 wide color and True Tone. Additionally, it has a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage for more fluid video conversations and a 12MP rear camera with Smart HDR 4 for crisp images and document scanning.

    Additionally, you get Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast downloads and streaming, with the opportunity to upgrade to 5G if you choose the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. Additionally, Apple has replaced the outdated Lightning connector with a USB-C that is twice as fast, with 10Gbps data transfers possible.

    The iPad mini is completely compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro and has storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. There are four color choices for it: Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. Wi-Fi-only plans start at Rs 49,900, while Wi-Fi + Cellular plans start at Rs 64,900. Preorders are being accepted now, and shipment is scheduled for October 23.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging? gcw

    OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging?

    Apple releases trailer of Submerged a short film exclusively for Vision Pro users watch gcw

    Apple releases trailer of ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users | WATCH

    Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 update: Sleep Apnea detection, new controls, and more dmn

    Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 update: Sleep Apnea detection, new controls, and more

    How to fast charge your Apple iPhone 16? gcw

    How to fast charge your Apple iPhone 16?

    Recent Stories

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food gcw

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    EXPLAINER Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors RBA

    EXPLAINER: Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon