Apple launches new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip — Check price, features and more

Apple's latest iPad mini boasts the A17 Pro chip, offering a significant boost in graphics and CPU performance. With enhanced features like a Liquid Retina display, improved cameras, and USB-C connectivity, it's designed for demanding tasks and creative work.

Apple debuted the newest iPad mini with the A17 Pro processor and it is the ideal choice for anybody interested in gaming, professional apps, or creative jobs like picture editing because it has a 25% better graphics and a 30% quicker CPU than its predecessor. Since 2021, Apple has not updated their smallest tablet till now.

It is said to be built to handle whatever you throw at it, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing for incredibly lifelike gameplay, thanks to its 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. Since the A17 Pro's processor powers the iPhone 15 Pro models, it will also enable Apple Intelligence. Later in October, iPadOS 18.1 will be available for this tablet. It will operate on iPadOS 18 right out of the box.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen of this iPad mini supports P3 wide color and True Tone. Additionally, it has a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage for more fluid video conversations and a 12MP rear camera with Smart HDR 4 for crisp images and document scanning.

Additionally, you get Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast downloads and streaming, with the opportunity to upgrade to 5G if you choose the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. Additionally, Apple has replaced the outdated Lightning connector with a USB-C that is twice as fast, with 10Gbps data transfers possible.

The iPad mini is completely compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro and has storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. There are four color choices for it: Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. Wi-Fi-only plans start at Rs 49,900, while Wi-Fi + Cellular plans start at Rs 64,900. Preorders are being accepted now, and shipment is scheduled for October 23.

