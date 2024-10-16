Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 series: How to use and customise the Action Button?

    The iPhone 16's Action Button replaces the Ring/Silent switch with customizable options. Learn how to personalize this innovative feature to quickly access tools like Translate, Camera, Flashlight, and more, directly from your home screen.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    The Action Button is a multipurpose new feature that Apple's iPhone 16 offers. Apple introduced the Action Button to all four iPhone 16 models after it was first spotted on the iPhone 15 Pro variants. To enhance the user experience, the Action Button offers a variety of customizable options in place of the conventional Ring/Silent switch. Here's a tutorial on utilizing and personalizing this cutting-edge tool.

    However, the main question is how to customise the Action Button on iPhone 16. Don’t worry! It is not that hard! In this article, we have curated steps, some examples, and use cases that will help you understand the full potential of this extraordinary feature.

    Depending on how you set it up, the Action Button can do a variety of tasks. By default, it has fast access to Translate, the camera, and the flashlight. All you have to do is push the button once to start the designated function. The Action button may be used to toggle a setting on or off for a variety of tasks. To put the iPhone in silent mode, for instance, press and hold the Action button if Silent Mode is chosen. Silent mode may be disabled by pressing and holding the Action button once more.

    To customise the Action Button, follow these steps:

    • Tap the "Settings" icon on your iPhone's home screen.
    • Navigate to Action Button
    • Select Action Button: You'll see a list of available actions, including Magnifier, Flashlight, Translate and more.
    • Select the action you want to assign to the button.

    With the help of the Action Button, you may access some options without having to navigate all the way through the Settings app.  However, in iPhone 16, the same button is highly customisable, which lets users access the features like:

    • Camera
    • Voice Memos
    • Focus Modes –
    • Flashlights
    • Translate
    • Identify Songs
    • Do Not Disturb
    • Accessibility features such as Magnifier, etc.
