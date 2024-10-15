iQOO Z9 to CMF Phone 1: Best phones under Rs 15,000 in October 2024

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2024. This curated list features top contenders like the CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 40 Pro, Poco X6 Neo, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, and iQOO Z9, comparing their specs and pricing.

October 2024's top phones under Rs 15,000: With so many new alternatives coming out virtually every week, it might be difficult to choose the right gadget for your requirements. To make the process easier, we've put together a list of the best phones around Rs15,000.

1. CMF Phone 1 A Mali G615 MC2 GPU is used to handle graphics-intensive activities, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is built on a 4nm technology, powers the first-ever CMF Phone. It has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM. Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14, powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.

2. Infinix Note 40 Pro When the Infinix Note 40 Pro was first released, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model cost Rs 21,999. The phone is presently advertised at Rs 17,999, however. In addition, the phone can be purchased for Rs 14,999 after a Rs 2,000 HDFC card discount. The characteristics of the Infinix Note 40 Pro include a sizable 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, which is built on the 6nm technology, powers it. Users may anticipate a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), as well as a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There includes a 32MP front camera for selfies.

POCO X6 Neo

3. Poco X6 Neo The Poco X6 Neo is now available on Flipkart for Rs 12,999, but the HDFC Bank credit card offers an automatic ₹750 discount, bringing the total cost down to Rs 12,249 instead. The 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Neo has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. In addition, the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an immediate touch sampling rate of 2160 Hz. Regarding optics, the Poco X6 Neo has two cameras: a 2MP depth sensor and a 108MP main sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera is also included to handle all of the needs for video calls and selfies.

4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo On Amazon, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is priced at Rs 16,998. However, the phone can be purchased for Rs 14,998 when using a Rs 2,000 voucher and a Rs 750 cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI bank card.



The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Narzo 70 Turbo has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU. A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear in terms of optics. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.



5. iQOO Z9 The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported. The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs18,499 at the moment. Though the phone is technically not less than Rs 15,000, there is an additional immediate discount of Rs 2,750 available on SBI Bank credit cards, bringing the actual price down to Rs 15,749; this is simply too fantastic of a deal to pass up.





Latest Videos