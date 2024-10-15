Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Z9 to CMF Phone 1: Best phones under Rs 15,000 in October 2024

    Discover the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2024. This curated list features top contenders like the CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 40 Pro, Poco X6 Neo, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, and iQOO Z9, comparing their specs and pricing.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    October 2024's top phones under Rs 15,000: With so many new alternatives coming out virtually every week, it might be difficult to choose the right gadget for your requirements. To make the process easier, we've put together a list of the best phones around Rs15,000.

    article_image2

    1. CMF Phone 1

    A Mali G615 MC2 GPU is used to handle graphics-intensive activities, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is built on a 4nm technology, powers the first-ever CMF Phone. It has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM.

    Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14, powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.

    article_image3

    2.  Infinix Note 40 Pro

    When the Infinix Note 40 Pro was first released, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model cost Rs 21,999. The phone is presently advertised at Rs 17,999, however. In addition, the phone can be purchased for Rs 14,999 after a Rs 2,000 HDFC card discount.

    The characteristics of the Infinix Note 40 Pro include a sizable 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, which is built on the 6nm technology, powers it. Users may anticipate a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), as well as a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There includes a 32MP front camera for selfies.

    article_image4

    POCO X6 Neo

    3. Poco X6 Neo

    The Poco X6 Neo is now available on Flipkart for Rs 12,999, but the HDFC Bank credit card offers an automatic ₹750 discount, bringing the total cost down to Rs 12,249 instead. The 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Neo has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. In addition, the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an immediate touch sampling rate of 2160 Hz.

    Regarding optics, the Poco X6 Neo has two cameras: a 2MP depth sensor and a 108MP main sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera is also included to handle all of the needs for video calls and selfies.

    article_image5

    4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

    On Amazon, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is priced at Rs 16,998. However, the phone can be purchased for Rs 14,998 when using a Rs 2,000 voucher and a Rs 750 cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI bank card.

    The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Narzo 70 Turbo has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU. A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear in terms of optics. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.
     

    article_image6

    5. iQOO Z9

    The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies.

    It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported.

    The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs18,499 at the moment. Though the phone is technically not less than Rs 15,000, there is an additional immediate discount of Rs 2,750 available on SBI Bank credit cards, bringing the actual price down to Rs 15,749; this is simply too fantastic of a deal to pass up.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging? gcw

    OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging?

    Apple releases trailer of Submerged a short film exclusively for Vision Pro users watch gcw

    Apple releases trailer of ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users | WATCH

    Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 update: Sleep Apnea detection, new controls, and more dmn

    Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 update: Sleep Apnea detection, new controls, and more

    How to fast charge your Apple iPhone 16? gcw

    How to fast charge your Apple iPhone 16?

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details gcw

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details

    Testimony of murdered persons relatives cannot be ignored says Karnataka High Court vkp

    'Testimony of murdered person’s relatives cannot be ignored': Karnataka High Court

    Aircraft Belly Landing: Procedures, Causes, and Safety Measures anr

    What is Aircraft Belly Landings?

    Vivek Oberoi's praise for Bishnoi community resurfaces amid Salman-Lawrence feud: WATCH video RTM

    Vivek Oberoi's praise for Bishnoi community resurfaces amid Salman-Lawrence feud: WATCH video

    Avoid THESE mistakes during Lakshmi Puja to prevent financial crisis; check details AJR

    Avoid THESE mistakes during Lakshmi Puja to prevent financial crisis; check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon