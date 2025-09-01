The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is expected to launch in India with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1330 chipset, and a triple-camera setup. Priced around Rs. 14,499, it may be a rebranded Galaxy A17 5G.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F17 5G in India, with several details about its specifications and pricing emerging ahead of the official release. Reports suggest that the company has already conducted internal testing of the device, and fresh leaks have revealed comprehensive information about its hardware features.

The Galaxy F17 5G is expected to feature a sizable 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display boasting FHD+ resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. For photography enthusiasts, the phone is likely to be equipped with a 13MP front camera, ideal for selfies and video calls. On the rear, it is rumored to have a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, offering versatile shooting options.

Powering the device is expected to be Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging. However, some reports indicate that the fast charger might not be included in the box. The phone is also anticipated to run on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 overlay, with the manufacturer pledging long-term software support that includes up to six years of Android OS upgrades and security patches.

Build Quality

Durability-wise, the Galaxy F17 5G may feature Gorilla Glass Victus on the display, enhancing scratch resistance, and an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water splashes.

Pricing, Availability, and Market Strategy

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy F17 5G is expected to be available at approximately Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage could be priced around Rs. 15,999. Being part of Samsung’s F-series, the smartphone is likely to be sold primarily through Flipkart in India.

Industry insiders also speculate that the Galaxy F17 5G may essentially be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A17 5G, which is sold in some regions with an in-box charger. Alongside this device, Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce the Galaxy M17 5G as part of its budget-friendly lineup, but the Galaxy F17 5G is expected to hit the market first.