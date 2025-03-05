Samsung Galaxy Book5 India launch soon! How to pre-reserve? Check offers details and other details

Samsung's Galaxy Book5 series, featuring AI integration and Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs, is now available for pre-reservation in India. Customers who pre-reserve will receive an e-Store coupon worth Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 India launch soon! How to pre-reserve? Check offers details and other details gcw
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The latest Galaxy Book5 series laptops from Samsung, including the Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, are now available for pre-reservations in India. The newest series includes a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Galaxy AI integration, and Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs. The series has been confirmed to include three devices, the Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. The date of launch has yet to be revealed, but the company has confirmed in the teasers that the AI PCs are now available to pre-reserve in India.

How to pre-reserve Galaxy Book5 series?

Consumers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Book5 series starting today through Samsung.com, Samsung Smart Cafés, select authorized retail stores, and other online platforms. The pre-reservation window is open until March 10, 2025.

On Samsung's official website, consumers must complete out a form with their name, email address, cellphone number, and PIN code in order to make a reservation. Samsung is anticipated to release further information about the availability and pricing when the pre-reserve offer expires on March 10.

Customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Book5 series will receive an e-Store coupon worth Rs 5,000 from Samsung. When buying the laptop, you may use this coupon on Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app.

Key features of Galaxy Book5 series

• Intel Core Ultra Processor: Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) chipset-powered performance.
• Galaxy AI for PC: Features like Photo Remaster for image improvement and AI Select for user-friendly search.
• Fast charging is supported by the all-day battery, which can reach 39% charge in 30 minutes.
• Smooth connectivity: Features that integrate with Galaxy tablets and smartphones include Phone Link, Multi Control, and Second Screen.
• Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display: a touchscreen display with high quality for vivid images.
• Samsung Knox Security: Data protection through hardware-based security.

