Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro launched | Check latest features, colour, price and more

Carl Pei's Nothing unveils the Phone 3a series, including Phone 3a and 3a Pro, featuring transparent design and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Available in multiple colors, they boast impressive camera capabilities and will be sold on Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Croma starting March 11.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has unveiled the Phone 3a series globally which includes Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The launch follows the success of the Phone (2a), with the latest models now featuring optical zoom, AI-powered computational photography, and a Snapdragon processor for enhanced speed and efficiency.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will be available for purchase starting March 11, with introductory pricing dropping to as low as Rs19,999 for the base variant.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Display and processor

In terms of design, both Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro feature a 6.77 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Both, Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Phone 3a will get up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage while the Phone 3a Pro gets up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Camera capabilities

The phone 3a has an 8 MP Sony ultrawide camera, a 50 MP Samsung telephoto camera with 2x optical and 4x in-sensor zoom, and a 50 MP Samsung primary lens with EIS and OIS. Its front camera is 32 MP. A 50 MP Sony Lyt 600 periscope camera with 3x optical and 6x in-sensor zoom, an 8 MP Sony ultrawide lens, and a 50 MP Samsung primary sensor with OIS and EIS are used in the Phone 3a Pro. It does, however, include a 50 MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Colours and availability

The Phone 3a comes in Black, White, and Blue colours, while the Phone 3a Pro in Grey and Black shades. They will sell on Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and at retail stores starting March 11.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Price

Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant whereas the Phone 3a Pro begins at Rs 29,999 for the 8 GB/128 model.

