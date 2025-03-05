Apple launches iPad Air M3 with a new Magic Keyboard | Check features, price and other details

Apple introduces the new iPad Air with the M3 chip in India, featuring enhanced performance and a new Magic Keyboard. The new iPad Air models come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, with prices starting at Rs 59,900.

Apple has introduced the latest iPad Air in India, powered by the M3 chip. Additionally, the business unveiled a brand-new Magic Keyboard with a 14-key function row, a bigger touchpad, and a floating design. The pricing of the new iPad Air models, which come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, is the same as that of the original iPad Air model. The new tablet has a more power-efficient CPU and costs the same as the iPad Air M2, therefore there is no price increase.

iPad Air M3: Check out its specifications and features

After the iPad Air M2 model was introduced in 2022, it was long overdue for an update, and Apple has now released the M3 model. The M3 CPU, which Apple claims offers almost double the performance of the M1-powered iPad Air and is up to 3.5 times quicker than the previous A14 Bionic model, is the standout feature of the new iPad Air model. The goal of this speed boost is to provide smoother, more responsive performance for things like gaming and content development. Apple is presenting the new iPad Air as a potent yet portable gadget thanks to the sophisticated graphics architecture of the M3 CPU.

Additionally, Apple has announced a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air that has unique capabilities but looks similar to the iPad Pro's keyboard. It has a bigger trackpad for easier navigation and a 14-key function row with shortcuts for changing the screen's brightness and volume. Except for the metal hinge, this model employs less high-end materials than the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Air models have rapid 5G connectivity, sophisticated cameras, and support for both the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C). They also run iPadOS 18. According to Apple, the new Magic Keyboard gives the iPad Air greater functionality at a cheaper price point than the iPad Pro's accessories.

iPad Air M3: Price and availability

Pre-orders for the iPad Air with M3 will open on March 4 and sales will start on March 12. It comes in four color finishes—blue, purple, starlight, and space grey—and two display sizes. The storage options and costs are shown below:

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 59,900

256GB storage: Rs 69,900

512GB storage: Rs 89,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,09,900

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 74,900

256GB storage: Rs 84,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,04,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,24,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,09,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,29,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 94,900

256GB storage: Rs 1,04,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,24,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,44,900

iPad Air with M3: Accessories and pricing

11-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 26,900

13-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 29,900

Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900

Apple Pencil (USB-C): Rs 7,900

