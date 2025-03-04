Tecno Spark Slim, 'world's thinnest phone', showcased | Here's what we know

With Apple and Samsung as the main rivals in the race, smartphone manufacturers have initiated a new trend of releasing powerful, thin phones. As we were discussing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone 17 Air, Tecno unveiled the Spark Slim, the smallest smartphone in the world with a thickness of only 5.75 mm. In addition to being the thinnest smartphone, it has a camera setup and a big battery, which can draw in customers. Tech fans might be surprised to learn that the Tecno Spark Slim has a catch. Learn about the thinnest smartphone in the world.

Tecno Spark Slim: What do we know about it?

The 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen of the Spark Slim has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a resolution of 1224p (1.5K). With a maximum brightness of 4500 nits, the screen should improve visibility in strong outdoor lighting. In order to maintain structural integrity and save weight, Tecno employed stainless steel and recycled aluminum in the phone's construction, along with an integrated die-casting technique.

Also Read | Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Which smartphone offers better value? A comparison of features, camera and more

The phone has a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging despite its very thin form. This, according to Tecno, permits all-day use without compromising mobility. The smartphone is also anticipated to be powered by an octa-core processor, however the chipset's precise specifications have not yet been made public. The Spark Slim has a 13MP front camera and a dual 50MP back camera setup for photography. It is designed with a recycled aluminium and a stainless steel unibody.

Also Read | iPhone 16e alternatives: OnePlus 13R to Google Pixel 8a; Top 5 android smartphones to consider

The availability details of the SPARK Slim remains under wraps. It’s recommended to not get too excited since the device is just a showcase for now and may never see light of the day.

Latest Videos