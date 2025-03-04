Tecno Spark Slim, 'world's thinnest phone', showcased | Here's what we know

Tecno unveils the Spark Slim, a 5.75mm thin smartphone challenging Apple and Samsung. It boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, dual 50MP cameras, and a 5200mAh battery, but its availability is uncertain.

Tecno Spark Slim a concept world thinnest smartphone showcased at MWC 2025 here is what we know gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

With Apple and Samsung as the main rivals in the race, smartphone manufacturers have initiated a new trend of releasing powerful, thin phones. As we were discussing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone 17 Air, Tecno unveiled the Spark Slim, the smallest smartphone in the world with a thickness of only 5.75 mm. In addition to being the thinnest smartphone, it has a camera setup and a big battery, which can draw in customers. Tech fans might be surprised to learn that the Tecno Spark Slim has a catch. Learn about the thinnest smartphone in the world.

Tecno Spark Slim: What do we know about it?

The 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen of the Spark Slim has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a resolution of 1224p (1.5K). With a maximum brightness of 4500 nits, the screen should improve visibility in strong outdoor lighting. In order to maintain structural integrity and save weight, Tecno employed stainless steel and recycled aluminum in the phone's construction, along with an integrated die-casting technique.

Also Read | Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Which smartphone offers better value? A comparison of features, camera and more

The phone has a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging despite its very thin form. This, according to Tecno, permits all-day use without compromising mobility. The smartphone is also anticipated to be powered by an octa-core processor, however the chipset's precise specifications have not yet been made public. The Spark Slim has a 13MP front camera and a dual 50MP back camera setup for photography. It is designed with a recycled aluminium and a stainless steel unibody.

Also Read | iPhone 16e alternatives: OnePlus 13R to Google Pixel 8a; Top 5 android smartphones to consider

The availability details of the SPARK Slim remains under wraps. It’s recommended to not get too excited since the device is just a showcase for now and may never see light of the day. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Which smartphone offers better value? A comparison of features, camera and more gcw

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Which smartphone offers better value? A comparison of features, camera and more

Tim Cook hints at new Apple air device coming this week Is MacBook Air incoming gcw

Tim Cook hints at new Apple ‘Air’ device coming this week: Is MacBook Air incoming? | Check post

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison gcw

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison

iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe what is the reason behind apple move gcw

iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe – What’s the reason behind Apple’s move?

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more RBA

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download iwh

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download

Football Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia HRD

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia

Recent Videos

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Video Icon
'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon