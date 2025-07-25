Redmi is launching the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India on July 28th. The phone boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 50MP camera with OIS.

Redmi has announced the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. This phone is expected to join the Redmi Note 14 5G series, which debuted in December 2024. Redmi India announced the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G via a post on X. It will be introduced in India on July 28. The Note 14 series includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the upcoming Note 14 SE 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset with up to 16GB of RAM (including virtual RAM).

Redmi Note 14 SE launch: What Can You Expect?

Ahead of its launch in India, Redmi has revealed several features of the upcoming Note 14 SE 5G. The handset will sport an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. It is expected to be a 6.67-inch panel. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The heart of this handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This includes the virtual RAM expansion offered in the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G.

It will also include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYTY-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The company claims that this camera setup will be able to capture excellent images even in low light.

The phone is also confirmed to have dual stereo speakers, up to 300 percent volume boost, and support for Dolby Atmos. Reports suggest that the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will be powered by a 5,110mAh battery with support for TurboCharge fast charging. It is a TÜV SÜD certified battery that promises a four-year lifespan.