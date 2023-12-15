Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date; Check out expected specs, price & more

    Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India in the first week of January. The series will expect it to include the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Redmi Note 13 has a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India in the first week of January, Xiaomi confirmed on Wednesday (December 13). The Redmi Note 13 5G series is all that Xiaomi has announced, but we can anticipate that it will also contain the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. September saw the debut of the phones in China. The series' three variants are all equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera and a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display. While the Redmi Note 13 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

    The business announced in a tweet and media invitation that the Redmi Note 13 5G series would debut in India on January 4. In addition, the Chinese company has teased the release of the new Redmi Note series on its India website by creating a landing page. To get the most recent information on the launch, prospective clients can click the "Notify Me" button on the website.

    In September, the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were revealed in China. On January 4, all three models are expected to make their India premiere.

    The Indian variants of Redmi Note 13 5G series could offer similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. Running MIUI 14, an Android 13-based operating system, the Redmi Note 13 range has 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, whilst the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Under the hood of the standard Redmi Note 13 is a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

    While the Pro variants have triple rear cameras driven by a 200-megapixel Samsung primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), the Redmi Note 13 features twin rear cameras powered by a 100-megapixel primary sensor. The phones include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

    In China, the Redmi Note 13 costs CNY 1,199, or about Rs. 13,900, at launch, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro costs CNY 1,499, or approximately Rs. 17,400. In comparison, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has an initial pricing of CNY 1,999, or around Rs. 22,800. Similar prices are anticipated for Indian versions.

    The Note 13 Pro versions' European prices were recently leaked. According to the leak, the Redmi Note 13 Pro would cost EUR 450, or around Rs. 40,700, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ may cost EUR 500, or about Rs. 45,000.

