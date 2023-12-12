iQOO 12 5G: India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone launched; Check specifications, price & more

iQOO 12 made its debut in China recently and now buyers in India have the chance to experience the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the country. The iQOO 12 comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB memory configurations at a price of Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.

The first smartphone to be released in India using the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU is the iQOO 12. The business has unveiled its new flagship phone, which is available for purchase online in the nation for Rs 52,999. The iQOO 12 is also the first non-Pixel phone to be pre-installed with Android 14, and its battery supports rapid charging.

iQOO followed suit with its flagship smartphone from the previous year, which was among the first in the nation to use the 8 Gen 2 CPU. Based on the recent teasers we have seen, iQOO has developed a core product selection that prioritises performance and is now undoubtedly evolving with design.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen on the iQOO 12 has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a resolution of 1260 pixels. With up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. Not only has the new processor improved performance, but it also boasts additional AI intelligence that elevates smartphones to new heights.

A 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor make up the phone's adaptable triple rear camera system. There is a 16MP camera on the front of the phone. With the amount of bloatware being reduced, iQOO's Funtouch OS UI should become less cluttered with intrusive advertisements. The tablet is running Android 14 and comes with three OS upgrades promised by the business. Another area in which iQOO never skimps is on battery life. Its 5000mAh battery provides 120W of power when used with the included charger.

iQOO 12 has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while you also have the option pick up the phone in 16GB + 512GB model for the first time in the country, which costs Rs 57,999. As for availability, the iQOO flagship will go on sale in India starting December 14.

