    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can pin chats for up to 30 days

    WhatsApp always had the option to pin contacts to the top of the screen, now you can do it for chats with friends and groups also. The good thing about the new feature is that you can pin messages like text, poll, images, and emojis as well. 

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    This week, WhatsApp users gained the ability to pin their chats in addition to their contacts on their main feed, giving their talks more power. Long-time users of WhatsApp may now pin contacts to the top of their conversations, however this feature is only available in group or one-to-one chats. “With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important messages in group or 1:1 chats. This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily,” WhatsApp explains in its blog post.

    The ability to pin text, poll, picture, and emoji messages is a nice addition to the new functionality. Like all other conversations on the messaging app, these pinned chats will remain end-to-end encrypted.

    WhatsApp keeps adding services for its users, which both attracts new users to the network and assists those who are already using it in some capacity. Another new innovation that may present a revenue stream for Meta and WhatsApp in the near future is Channels. Returning to the pin conversations, WhatsApp now allows users to specify a time limit for how long they would like to have that single chat open at the top of their screen.

    With the most recent version of the messaging programme, anyone may easily utilise the WhatsApp Pin message function.

    • Users of WhatsApp may long-press any conversation.
    • From the three-dot menu, select Pin.
    • When you wish to pause a chat on WhatsApp, it will ask you for how long.
    • One might choose between 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

    WhatsApp's default selection is still either one week or seven days. When it comes to WhatsApp group conversations, the group admin has the ability to control whether or not all group members may pin a message, or just the admins will have that authority. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
