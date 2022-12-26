Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27; Here's what we know so far

    The launch for Redmi K60 series that include the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E is confirmed on 27 December and is to take place in China. The event will take place at 7 PM (4:30 PM IST).

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    The Redmi K60 series, which includes the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E, will go on sale in China, as was reported in December. The debut date was recently reported by a source, but the Chinese corporation itself later officially verified it. On December 27, the Redmi K60 series will be on sale.

    The Redmi K60 series will debut on December 27 during a New Year's conference in China, according to the Redmi website in China. The event will take place at 7 PM (4:30 PM IST). Redmi's general manager, Lu Weibing, also hinted at the same release date for this series. The device may go on sale starting on December 31.

    Also Read. | iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

    There have already been several model-related rumours that offer insight into the future design of smartphones. Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipsets, according to Mukesh Sharma, a tipster known as @stufflistings on Twitter.

    All three versions will feature a 5,500mAh battery, and the Remi K60E and Redmi K60 may support 67W fast charging while the Redmi K60 Pro may support 120W fast charging, according to reports. The triple rear camera arrangement on the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro may both contain a 64 megapixel main sensor and OIS capability.

    Also Read | Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years leaked; Here's what we know

    According to earlier rumours about these models, the Redmi K60 may boast a 6.67-inch quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and the 2-megapixel macro lens can be included in the 64-megapixel main sensor. Only the launch information have been released and formally verified by the corporation; the specs have not.

    Also Read | Apple confirms iPhone 14 Pro's horizontal lines issue is due to iOS glitch

