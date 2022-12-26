Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27; Here's what we know so far

The launch for Redmi K60 series that include the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E is confirmed on 27 December and is to take place in China. The event will take place at 7 PM (4:30 PM IST).

The Redmi K60 series will debut on December 27 during a New Year's conference in China, according to the Redmi website in China. The event will take place at 7 PM (4:30 PM IST). Redmi's general manager, Lu Weibing, also hinted at the same release date for this series. The device may go on sale starting on December 31.

There have already been several model-related rumours that offer insight into the future design of smartphones. Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipsets, according to Mukesh Sharma, a tipster known as @stufflistings on Twitter.

All three versions will feature a 5,500mAh battery, and the Remi K60E and Redmi K60 may support 67W fast charging while the Redmi K60 Pro may support 120W fast charging, according to reports. The triple rear camera arrangement on the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro may both contain a 64 megapixel main sensor and OIS capability.

According to earlier rumours about these models, the Redmi K60 may boast a 6.67-inch quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and the 2-megapixel macro lens can be included in the 64-megapixel main sensor. Only the launch information have been released and formally verified by the corporation; the specs have not.

