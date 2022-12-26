Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

    In the Year End sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 50,590. Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by a A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor as seen on Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. 

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    The Flipkart Year End deal, which is set to end on December 31st, is presently offering the Apple iPhone 14 for the lowest price ever. The Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model in the company's recently introduced Apple iPhone 14 range. The iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the further variants in the iPhone 14 series.

    Since the Apple iPhone 14 is virtually identical to the Apple iPhone 13, it did not generate the market that the business had hoped for. The features and size of the phones are essentially the same. Despite being Apple's top model, the iPhone 14 is offered on Flipkart at a steep discount.

    The Apple iPhone 14 is available from Flipkart for for Rs 50,590 during the Year End sale.

    Display size for the Apple iPhone 14 is 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro models' A15 Bionic chip, which has six cores, powers this device. For selfies and video chats, the gadget has a front-facing 12MP camera and twin 12MP cameras at the back.

    The Apple iPhone 14, which had a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 77,490 after receiving a Rs 2,410 discount.

    Additionally, purchasers may receive an immediate discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI purchases, lowering the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 to Rs 72,490.

    Additionally, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 21,900 discount for your old smartphone, which allows customers to further reduce the cost of the smartphone to Rs 50,590. Accordingly, after all rebates and bank incentives, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 for Rs. 50,590, which is a fantastic value given the features and exclusivity of the smartphone.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
