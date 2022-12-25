Apple confirms iPhone 14 Pro's horizontal lines issue is due to iOS glitch

Several iPhone 14 Pro users have reported horizontal lines on their displays after waking their phones from sleep or starting them up. Apple has confirmed that this is a software issue.

When waking their iPhone 14 Pro from sleep or turning it on, many iPhone 14 Pro owners have reported seeing horizontal lines on their screens. Apple has admitted that this is a software issue rather than a hardware issue, which means that an iOS upgrade can fix it.

According to a media reports, a "large number of customers" have reported the problem online, particularly with iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

"I recently purchased an iPhone 14 Pro Max on Friday, December 22. When the phone starts up, I've observed that horizontal lines flash on the display. Not each time the phone starts up, it acts in that manner at random. Sometimes there is only one line, and other times there are several," a user wrote.

"For me, the lines even showed once after I turned on the phone, right as the apple logo screen displayed," another customer commented. After one second, the lines vanished.

It seems that different users are affected differently by the bug, with some having more serious problems than others.

After sending their iPhones to Apple for repair, a number of consumers were informed that the issue was a "iOS malfunction" rather than a hardware issue. "I brought it to Apple, and they performed diagnostics; everything was great (green). The technician informed me that the problem is with the software and not the hardware," according to a user's statement quoted in report.

There doesn't appear to be a permanent solution for the software issue at the moment, however switching the Always-on Display on and off, manually shutting down the phone rather than allowing it clock out, and doing a factory reset all potentially be helpful.

According to reports, the bug only affects iPhones with LG screens, not Samsung ones. While some first believed the problem may be related to iOS 16.2 beta, other versions of iOS 16 have also been affected, thus the situation is now unclear.