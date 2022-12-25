Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years leaked; Here's what we know

    Tech giant Google's plans for its Pixel smartphone lineup for 2023 to 2025 have been leaked. For 2023, the source confirmed that two Pixel phones codenamed 'lynx' and 'felix' will launch around the company's annual developer conference 'Google I/O' in April or May.

    Google alleged Pixel phone plans for next three years leaked here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    The introduction of the Pixel 6 and its improved successor, the Pixel 7 series, contributed to the growth of Google's smartphone industry in recent years. A media report claims that the Google Pixel roadmap for the following three years has now been revealed.

    Android Authority claims to have unique knowledge of the big adjustments Google plans to make to the Pixel series in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Next year, the Pixel series will see some modest changes, including the launch of two new devices with the codenames "lynx" and "felix" around Google I/O in April or May.

    While "Felix" is thought to be the Pixel Fold, "Lynx" is thought to be the Pixel 7a. At launch, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to cost $449, the same as the Pixel 6a.

    Although these features have yet to be confirmed, previous rumours have claimed that the 7a would support wireless charging and a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to reports, the Pixel Fold might cost $1799.

    The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed "husky" and "shiba," respectively, are rumoured to be unveiled by Google in late 2023. The Pixel 8 has a smaller display than the Pixel 7 Pro, but the Pixel 8 Pro has the same size and proportions.

    The insider claims that Google will likely release the Pixel 9 series in the fall of 2024, which will have three devices for the first time, and that the company is thinking about modifying its strategy to release A series smartphones every two years rather than yearly.

    The Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed "komodo"), and a second Pro-level model dubbed the "caiman" will all be part of the Pixel 9 series. While the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen and the "caiman" will have Pro-level capabilities in a 6.3-inch design, the Pixel 9 will be the same size as the Pixel 8.

    The success or failure of Google's plans for 2023 and 2024 will determine the company's options for its Pixel portfolio for phones in 2025 and beyond, including the launching of a new foldable phone in 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 reasons why should wait for OnePlus 11 smartphone to launch on February 7 gcw

    5 reasons why should wait for OnePlus 11, smartphone to launch on February 7

    Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh Check out the deal and how to avail gcw

    Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh? Check out the deal and how to avail

    iPhone 13 for Rs 41350 on Flipkart Here is how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1 Here is what we know gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1? Here's what we know

    Want a FREE Nothing Phone 1 CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it gcw

    Want a FREE Nothing Phone (1)? CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND, Dhaka/2nd Test: We let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off - Ravichandran Ashwin after heroics-ayh

    BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: 'We let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off' - Ashwin after heroics

    Apple confirms iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines issue is due to iOS glitch gcw

    Apple confirms iPhone 14 Pro's horizontal lines issue is due to iOS glitch

    People should not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    Do not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23,Dhaka/2nd Test: KL Rahul and co survive Mehidy Hasan scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rahul & co survive Mehidy scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon