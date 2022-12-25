Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years leaked; Here's what we know

Tech giant Google's plans for its Pixel smartphone lineup for 2023 to 2025 have been leaked. For 2023, the source confirmed that two Pixel phones codenamed 'lynx' and 'felix' will launch around the company's annual developer conference 'Google I/O' in April or May.

The introduction of the Pixel 6 and its improved successor, the Pixel 7 series, contributed to the growth of Google's smartphone industry in recent years. A media report claims that the Google Pixel roadmap for the following three years has now been revealed.

Android Authority claims to have unique knowledge of the big adjustments Google plans to make to the Pixel series in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Next year, the Pixel series will see some modest changes, including the launch of two new devices with the codenames "lynx" and "felix" around Google I/O in April or May.

While "Felix" is thought to be the Pixel Fold, "Lynx" is thought to be the Pixel 7a. At launch, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to cost $449, the same as the Pixel 6a.

Although these features have yet to be confirmed, previous rumours have claimed that the 7a would support wireless charging and a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to reports, the Pixel Fold might cost $1799.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed "husky" and "shiba," respectively, are rumoured to be unveiled by Google in late 2023. The Pixel 8 has a smaller display than the Pixel 7 Pro, but the Pixel 8 Pro has the same size and proportions.

The insider claims that Google will likely release the Pixel 9 series in the fall of 2024, which will have three devices for the first time, and that the company is thinking about modifying its strategy to release A series smartphones every two years rather than yearly.

The Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed "komodo"), and a second Pro-level model dubbed the "caiman" will all be part of the Pixel 9 series. While the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen and the "caiman" will have Pro-level capabilities in a 6.3-inch design, the Pixel 9 will be the same size as the Pixel 8.

The success or failure of Google's plans for 2023 and 2024 will determine the company's options for its Pixel portfolio for phones in 2025 and beyond, including the launching of a new foldable phone in 2024.