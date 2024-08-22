Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: What’s the extra Rs 6,000 getting you?

Compare the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro to see if the extra Rs 6,000 is worth it. Discover key differences in design, camera, performance, and value for money.

The Realme 13 Pro series is finally here. Both of the devices in this series have amazing designs and cameras, much like their predecessors. Additionally, both of these phones include a tonne of fascinating AI technologies that improve your smartphone experience. They are largely rather similar to one other. See which one works better.

Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: Display and design

The 6.7-inch, 120Hz curved OLED display on these Realme 13 Pro series phones has the same Full HD resolution and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. Additionally, both phones include an in-display fingerprint reader.

The design and feel of the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro smartphones are identical. They have glossy frames and an option of glass or vegan leather backs. Additionally, each of these devices have IP65 water and dust certification. But at 185 grammes, the Realme 13 Pro+ weighs 2 grammes more than the 13 Pro—possibly because of the glass back.

Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: Camera

The 50MP Sony LYT-701 OIS primary camera is the focal point of the triple camera arrangement of the Realme 13 Pro+. It is combined with an 8MP ultrawide lens and another 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS 3x periscope telephoto camera sensor. Conversely, the Realme 13 Pro boasts three rear cameras as well, but with distinct camera sensors. It features three lenses: an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS main lens. A 32MP selfie camera with up to 4K video recording at 30 frames per second is included with both devices.

Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: Battery

The 5,200mAh battery powers both smartphones in the Realme 13 Pro line. The Realme 13 Pro+ can handle 80W of charging, whereas the Realme 13 Pro+ can only support 45W of charging. This means that their charging speeds are different.

Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: Price

The base model of the Realme 13 Pro+, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at Rs 32,999. At Rs 36,999, you can get the flagship edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. However, the top 12GB RAM + 512GB storage edition of the Realme 13 Pro costs Rs 31,999, while the basic variant costs Rs 26,999.

