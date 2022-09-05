Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco M5 to launch in India today: Know expected specs, other details; Here's how to watch event live

    Poco is set to launch its new-gen Poco M5 in India and other global markets today, September 5. The phone will launch today at 5:30 PM and fans can watch the event live on Poco's YouTube channel or social media pages.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Poco is set to launch its new-gen Poco M5 in India and other global markets today, September 5. As the name suggests, it will succeed the Poco M4 series, which remains a popular budget option in the country. Fans can watch the event live on Poco's YouTube channel or social media pages when the phone launches today at 5:30 PM. Ahead of the launch, Poco revealed some of its key specifications, which indicate that the smartphone would be priced at around Rs 15,000. 

    The upcoming Poco M5 seems to be a 4G phone, while a 5G version may be released in the future. The design and technical details of the smartphone are available on a special page created by Poco.

    The Poco M5 will include the recognisable Poco Yellow colour in terms of style, and the image teases a leather finish on the rear. On the other hand, the three cameras are housed inside a sizable module that is painted black. The selfie camera is located inside a waterdrop notch on the front, which is a little out of date given that many smartphone manufacturers are switching to a more contemporary hole-punch design.

    According to the official page, the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage power the Poco M5. The phone also supports Turbo RAM, which makes use of unused ROM to expand RAM capacity. However, this technique only provides a slight improvement in performance, not a major leap.

    The 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display on the Poco M5 operates at 90Hz and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Users may watch videos on the OTT platform at the greatest resolution thanks to support for L1 Widevine certification. Other key features are yet to be revealed, though we have some idea about the smartphone through leaks.

