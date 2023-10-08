Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India on October 12; Check out expected specs, price, colours

    The company has confirmed to unveil the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the successor of Find N2 Flip, in the country on October 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has already revealed the key details of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 Flip. Check details.

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India on October 12 Check out expected specs price colours gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    The newest foldable smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will be unveiled in India the following week. The Oppo Find N3 Flip, the Find N2 Flip's replacement, will be unveiled in the nation on October 12 according to the business. At 7:00 PM IST, the Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event will be broadcast live on the company's social media accounts, including YouTube.

    The business has previously shared the major information about the forthcoming Oppo Find N3 Flip ahead of its introduction. The freshly released Oppo Find N3 Flip Chinese model and the details that have been given are virtually same. The most recent flip phone from Oppo is anticipated to retail for Rs 80,000 in India and come in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse colour choices. Additionally, two storage configurations of the device—a 12GB + 256GB and a 12GB + 512GB model—are anticipated.

    The Oppo Find N3 Flip appears to have the same features as the Chinese version. The gadget will include a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor with LPDDR5X RAM and a 4300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology, the manufacturer has announced.

    The smartphone will have a 3.26-inch exterior display and a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz.On the back of the Oppo Find N3 Flip are three cameras for taking pictures. It has a 32MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability. A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls is also included in the smartphone.

    Android 13 comes preinstalled on the Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone right out of the box. The business has updated the ColorOS 13.2 operating system with several new features. The outside display now supports additional widgets and a variety of travel, navigation, and social networking apps.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
