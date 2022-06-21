Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27; Everything you need to know about it

    According to the tipster who claims to be aware of the development, the pricing, colour options, and memory versions for the next gadget have been given. Because the handset is currently accessible in the foreign market, there will be few significant modifications when it arrives in India.

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27 Everything you need to know about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    OnePlus is apparently working on and preparing to release another smartphone called the OnePlus Nord 2T before the end of the month. The gadget has already been released in Europe and is anticipated to arrive in India soon. According to the tipster who claims to be aware of the development, the pricing, colour options, and memory versions for the next gadget have been given. Because the handset is currently accessible in the foreign market, there will be few significant modifications when it arrives in India.

    According to Passionategeekz (via RootMyGalaxy), the new OnePlus Nord 2T would be priced in the mid-range and will arrive in the Indian market later this month. According to rumours, the smartphone will be released on June 27, 2022. However, the corporation has yet to provide definitive proof.

    According to the source, the smartphone will be available in two colour options: Shadow Grey and Jade Fog. The gadget will be available in two memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. There will be no extendable space on the gadget.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider; Here's what we know

    The handset will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and will operate on Android 12 OS, with OxygenOS 12.1 built on top. The handset will boast a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and will enable 80W fast charging, as seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Chinese company's flagship smartphone.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T launched: Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it

    The gadget will also include a triple-camera arrangement on the back panel with a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage option and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. According to the tipster, Indian clients would also benefit from a Rs 4,000 discount on both varieties. 

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 1 design officially revealed Flat edged design dual camera and more gcw

    Flat-edged design, dual camera and more: Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed

    Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones price starting from Rs 499 details here gcw

    Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones, price starting from Rs 499

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras may remove alert slider Here s what we know gcw

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider; Here's what we know

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone gcw

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone

    iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade Details here gcw

    iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade; Details here

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here is how Indian sportspersons celebrated-ayh

    International Yoga Day 2022: Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here's how Indian sportspersons celebrated

    Islamic extremists disrupt Yoga Day event at Maldives

    Watch: Islamic extremists disrupt Yoga Day event in Maldives

    tennis Watch Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic fire trademark shots as both legends gear up for Wimbledon 2022 snt

    Nadal, Djokovic fire trademark shots as both legends gear up for Wimbledon 2022

    Yashwant Sinha quits TMC Will he be the Presidential candidate Check out his cryptic tweet gcw

    Yashwant Sinha quits TMC; Will he be the Presidential candidate? Check out his cryptic tweet

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon