OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27; Everything you need to know about it

OnePlus is apparently working on and preparing to release another smartphone called the OnePlus Nord 2T before the end of the month. The gadget has already been released in Europe and is anticipated to arrive in India soon. According to the tipster who claims to be aware of the development, the pricing, colour options, and memory versions for the next gadget have been given. Because the handset is currently accessible in the foreign market, there will be few significant modifications when it arrives in India.

According to Passionategeekz (via RootMyGalaxy), the new OnePlus Nord 2T would be priced in the mid-range and will arrive in the Indian market later this month. According to rumours, the smartphone will be released on June 27, 2022. However, the corporation has yet to provide definitive proof.

According to the source, the smartphone will be available in two colour options: Shadow Grey and Jade Fog. The gadget will be available in two memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. There will be no extendable space on the gadget.

The handset will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and will operate on Android 12 OS, with OxygenOS 12.1 built on top. The handset will boast a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and will enable 80W fast charging, as seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Chinese company's flagship smartphone.

The gadget will also include a triple-camera arrangement on the back panel with a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage option and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. According to the tipster, Indian clients would also benefit from a Rs 4,000 discount on both varieties.