    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider; Here's what we know

    According to reports, the OnePlus 10T will be introduced in the second half of this year, with a triple camera system on the back. According to the reports, this rumoured phone might contain a 50-megapixel camera, as well as an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    The main specs of a rumoured OnePlus 10T have surfaced online, hinting that the OnePlus 10 range will be expanded. This phone is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2022, with a triple camera module on the back. The alert slider may be eliminated by the firm.

    It might include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing. OnePlus is also anticipated to eliminate the alert slider. According to the report, this phone is codenamed Ovaltine and might be dubbed the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10T.

    This phone might have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The rumoured phone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus CPU and run OxygenOS 12, an Android-based operating system. Because OnePlus has yet to confirm any of the specifications, we'll have to wait for an official announcement.

    The phone's look is quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was released in India earlier this year. For authentication, the OnePlus 10T might use an in-display fingerprint scanner. It might be powered by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W rapid charging. According to the source, manufacture of the phone will begin next month.

    Meanwhile, the firm debuted the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with an 80W SuperVOOC charging and a big 4,500mAh battery last month. It's crucial to be quick and fluid, and the latest smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. The OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's premium flagship, was introduced in March. The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB model, and Rs 71,999 for the high-end 12GB RAM +256GB storage option.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
