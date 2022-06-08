Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT Neo 3T launched: Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it

    The Realme GT Neo 3T is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, a 120Hz display, and other features. Along with the current Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme also released the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Buds Air 3.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    The Realme GT Neo 3T has been released internationally by Realme. The Realme GT Neo 3T arrives around a month after the Realme GT Neo 3 was released in India. The Realme GT Neo 3T is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, a 120Hz display, and other features. Along with the current Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme also released the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Buds Air 3.

    Amazing colours: The smartphone is available in three colours: Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. It is unknown whether or not the Realme GT Neo 3T will be released in India.

    Affordable price: In terms of cost, the Realme GT Neo 3T is available for $470 (about Rs 36,500) for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Realme GT Neo 3T 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs $510. (roughly Rs 39,600).

    Superb camera: The Realme GT Neo 3T has a triple back camera configuration with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Realme GT Neo 3T has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

    RAM and internal storage: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU is combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which is extendable through a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging.

    Display says it all: The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
