The Nothing Phone 3, a new smartphone, is about to be released in India. The Nothing Phone 2, which was introduced in July 2022, will be replaced by this new phone, which will go on sale on July 1. The business has released various design teasers for the phone before to its release. Recently, Nothing posted on X (previously Twitter) a teaser image along with the phrase "ultra-precise engineering." This picture displays a portion of the Nothing Phone 3's rear, which has some intriguing cuts and lines along with a new dual-tone color scheme.

Scroll to load tweet…

One significant modification, though, is that the Glyph Interface—a distinctive design element that distinguished the company's phones from others—will no longer be included.

Nothing Phone 3: What can you expect?

In India, it will be sold on Flipkart. It is said to have a remarkable processor and a battery with a capacity of over 5,000mAh. Three cameras, including a periscope telephoto lens, are reportedly anticipated to be on the phone's rear.

Earlier, Carl Pei, has proposed that the phone will cost about GBP 800, or roughly Rs. 90,000. In contrast, the simplest edition of the Phone 2, which included 128GB of memory and 8GB of storage, was released for Rs 44,999.

Meantime, CMF, Nothing's sub-brand, has released the Phone 2 Pro, its second low-cost smartphone. Similar to the Nothing Phone 3a series, this Nothing CMF phone has three cameras. The phone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery and an IP54 rating, among other powerful features.

The company has introduced CMF Phone 2 Pro with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Nothing has made a major upgrade in the back panel of the phone compared to the model launched last year. This phone also comes with a removable back panel.