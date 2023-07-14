Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to introduce animated avatar feature for iOS, Android users: Report

    Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on an animated avatar feature for Android and iOS users. According to WABetaInfo, the platform has worked on adding an enhanced version of the avatar pack by introducing animated avatars. 

    The Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce an animated avatar feature for iOS and Android devices. A future update to the app will include access to the animated avatar set. A website that tracks WhatsApp said, "Thanks to the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp will be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a subsequent update of the app."

    Two significant improvements for iOS and Android avatars have just been made, according to the Meta-owned app. By capturing a picture, users may simply generate avatars, automating the process. Additionally, users that configure their avatars using the app's settings have access to a greater selection of avatars.

    According to a recent WABetaInfo release, WhatsApp has been working to develop an improved version of the avatar pack that includes animated avatars. "We think this is a substantial development that will boost user interactions even more by giving avatars a dynamic component," continued WABetaInfo.

    The animated avatars will give stickers more character and life, enabling more expressive communication. The release will be in a subsequent update. According to the source, this upgrade would provide the app a noticeable visual improvement.

    With the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update, a new keyboard, an improved GIF and sticker picker, and a larger new avatar collection were made available to users. Now, WhatsApp is concentrating on improving avatar quality by creating an animated version for a future update.

    According to the reports, this improvement enhances the platform's visual attractiveness with reference to the sticker-sharing feature. The creation of animated avatars is ongoing, and they will be provided in a future edition of app.

